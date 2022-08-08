HIS MAJESTY’S SERVICE The Mystery of Creation and Redemption – By Lakshman Navaratne

Apostolic Grace

Romans 16:25-27 ,” Now to him who is able to establish you in accordance with my gospel, the message I proclaim about Jesus Christ, in keeping with the revelation of the mystery hidden for long ages past, 26 but now revealed and made known through the prophetic writings by the command of the eternal God, so that all the Gentiles might come to the obedience that comes from faith— 27 to the only wise God be glory forever through Jesus Christ! Amen.

According to Apostolic Christianity; only a heart that has received the gift of Faith from the Fire of Pentecost, and have a transplanted heart in him is tuned on to the wavelength of Creation.

This makes “Creation and Redemption” a mystery to the human mind.

Humanity has a Destiny until Grace finds you.

According to Apostolic Christianity; human Life is the last and the Final dimension that progressed from a single source to multiples of dimensions (Realms) of creation. This single source is “God”.

Scripture begins with the words “Let there be Light and there was light.”

Light or the ultimate power source was the spoken “Word” of our Creator.

Revealed to the faithful; This “Word” is Jesus, beginning of everything created. In eternity the name of the Lamb of God is “the word”. John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. 4 In Him was life, and the life was the light of men.”

Revealed to the Faithful Apostolic Christians through “written Hebrew-Scripture” this Word “In the beginning (of Time)- BERA’SHITH is “Jesus”.

So, for an Apostolic (Hebrew) Christian; Jesus was the beginning and Jesus shall be the end for Humanity. Hebrew human-Saul re-born as the Graceful-Apostle Paul.

Revelation 1:8,” “I am the Alpha and the Omega,” says the Lord God, “who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.”

Scripture says; Almighty God is the Holiest-Spirit and does not have a beginning or an end, His Son Jesus is our beginning, manifesting on humanity as the Soul of the Almighty power, “Holy Spirit”.

According to scripture; Creation ended on the 6th day, with the Creator of humanity, separating the purest elements (Divine Dust), he made to form a dwelling for himself on earth to Rest. This dwelling was made with Flesh and Blood; giving life to Adam. [B]

It is only in the last 400 years of humanity on earth, since the discovery of Time, space and Gravity in the 16th century; progress and explosion of Human knowledge (Theology &Science) has de-activated the human mind, from believing in a sovereign Creator.

Human wisdom and the academia have split the human race to believe in a Godless existence.

The faithful who received the Baptism of Pentecost on the year 33AD after Christ are immune to the fruits of the Tree of Knowledge documented in Genesis 2:9, “The Lord God made all kinds of trees grow out of the ground—trees that were pleasing to the eye and good for food. In the middle of the garden were the tree of life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.”

Life requires time and space, so becoming the 4th and the 5th dimensions of the progression of created matter.

The written Scripture documents: The Realm of the material-life is barricaded with a Chasm, Genesis 3:25, “So He drove out the man; and He placed cherubim at the east of the garden of Eden, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to guard the way to the tree of life.”

New Testament Scripture describe this as a curtain (Veil) to the Holy of Holies. Man had no access to the separated realm, to the presence of the Creator until the final and the supreme sacrifice of a Savior, becoming the only Mediator between Man and his Maker.

The redemption of Mankind to the Heavenly realm is documented in the 1st book of the Wisdom (Job) of the Maker of humanity, sealed as the Absolute Truth of the “Book of Life”. [B]

The book of Job was written 700 years before Moses who wrote the full dictation of the Author of Life.

(four more books of the Creator’s wisdom that followed Job are Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Songs of Songs)

Job 19:25, I know that my redeemer lives,

and that in the end he will stand on the earth.”

Mark 15:38, “Then the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom.”

All the scripture points to this one single truth: This present earth is the only Paradise for all life in the Milky way. When humanity lost the communion with the Maker, it was only a supernatural barrier in the Heart of Adam.

The soul of Adam that was placed in the Heart of Adam on the 6th day of creation had to be redeemed. This was the Pre-plan written by our Maker on the 1st day of Creation. “Separating the Light from Darkness”.

Jesus explains this re-birth as a new Realm to Nicodemus in the Gospel according to John 3:3, “Jesus replied, “Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.”

Events that took place from the 1st day of creation to the present day documented as the 7th day, will soon come to an end on the Day of the Rapture of the Faithful Apostolic Church!

Scripture documents, Solomon the son of David, received all the wisdom from the Maker of mankind to be put in words as the written letter. Today, the revelation of this letter was given to humanity as the Gift of “Faith” for 3000 humans on the day of Pentecost.

Apostle Peter was given the Key to open the Mysteries of both Creation and Redemption processes documented as “The Word”.

Apostle John saw the Glorified Jesus as the King of Glory!

Revelation 1:18,” I am the Living One; I was dead, and now look, I am alive for ever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and Hades.”

Hebrew 11:3, “By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.”

Acts 2:41,” Those who accepted his message were baptized, and about three thousand were added to their number that day”.

The Grace operating on earth today; resurrected single body of Christ; humans living on earth today are the recipients of this gift of Redemption. They shall be the Sanctified “Bride for Christ”, when he returns to take Humanity to a New Earth, documented in the last book of Revelation 21:1, “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea.”

The Gospel, Matthew 17 is the evidence of another realm: (Transfiguration), when the Apostles saw Elijah and Moses conversing with Jesus, and Jesus sighting the scripture event of the rich man in Sheol.

Abraham was 4000 years before the time of Christ (as in the Old Testament), mention of Lazarus the beggar at the rich-man’s door step was 2000 years (time of the New Testament) before our time.

According to Scripture: Their souls are yet to go through the 2nd resurrection described in Revelation 20:5-6, “But the rest of the dead did not live again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. 6 Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years.”

Scripture says, we are made in His Image and His breath (Life) was blown into Adam, our first Father on earth.

Adam had no mother. God operating in Adam is the extension of His (God’s Holy Spirit) Life on earth.

Heart of Adam is where God placed the Blood he created from the purest elements (literally-Dust). This was a one-shot omniscient experiment completed on the 6th day of creation. God did not say to Adam “let there be Adam, instead He made Adam from smallest particle of matter cell by cell, organ by organ with the most complex organic protein molecule (DNA) and blew into his nostrils God’s own life (Holy Spirit).

{Today human science or any artificial intelligence animating life science is pure illusion, and the average human gullibly believe the logic as the truth. No scientific instrument has the capability of testing the interactive (Spiritual) operation of “Life” on a living protein Molecules. As per Hebrews 11:3, all logic is assumption that has never been seen by the human eye.}

All scientific conclusions are based on Dead materials! (Lifeless DNA or RNA including the present crisis of the Plague: Matthew 18:7, “Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”}

Before the discovery of time & space (Occupancy on Earth): man was dealing with only four basic elements (Fire, Water, Air and Earth). Theologians, Philosopher’s and the Academia before the day of Pentecost based all their assumptions on Matter of creation on these four elements.

Even the scripture writers wrote what they heard in the vocabulary of their own without any understanding.

Man had no clues to the Dust documented in scripture, until revealed to the faithful on the day of Pentecost. [A]

True Apostolic Christianity began on the day of Pentecost, the Faithful, raveled on the gift of faith till the 3rd century of humanity after Christ appearing on earth. Until the end of the 2rd century the faithful Church of Christ was “one organism” (the living Body of the resurrected Christ).

The first clergy of Christianity (Clement) was a part of the True body of Christ. From the 2nd. century onwards, the Apostolic doctrine was over-run by Apostacy and Dogmas that ended up in all four corners of the planet earth, as prophesized by Jesus in the Parable of the Tares, gospel of Matthew 13. [B]

Again, the treasure (Faith) was hidden from the visible world from the year 325 to 1517 AD. [A].

This is the day, the faithful of the Creator discovered the pearl of great Value documented as scripture in the year 1517 AD. [A]

Matthew 13:45, “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls,”

Scripture says “Blood is the life of the creature”. Leviticus 17:11, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.

The pure Blood of Adam was laced with the Ingredient Faith, was the Life of God on earth.

What makes the blood flow to every cell in our bodies is the “Heart Beat”.

What else do our human heart have in common with a Musical instrument?

It has a Rhythm with a sound. Our Maker communicates with us through our heart. This was evident in the first true king of Israel, David whose heart was tuned to the heart of his Maker.

Scripture documents a whole book of “Psalms” written by David and proverbs written by his son Solomon. The sound of frequency of the heart of the Creator resonated with the heart of David.

According to my Christianity; only a heart that has received the gift of Faith from the Fire of Pentecost, and have a transplanted heart in him is tuned on to the wavelength of Creation.

This sound is the Voice of our Maker.

Adam Muted it after the Arrival of Eve.

He started Listening to the Heartbeat of Eve, losing the perpetual rhythm to inherit Death (end to the flow of Blood). Scripture documents that Adam’s flow of blood ceased after 930 years on planet earth.

After 4000 years of human life on earth, God sent His second Adam into a Virgin Womb. This is not a miracle to the faithful who are baptized through the spirit of Pentecost.

3000 humans received this new life on the day of Pentecost. Acts 2:41, “Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them.”

The Blood in the Virgin womb (Mary) was STILL the same fallen human Blood that was in Adam, the difference was the “New Heart” that was placed in Emmanuel, whose heart shall never cease to beat. [A]

The Heart of Jesus did not perish, it is now transplanted in every human who has embraced Scripture as the living “Word”. [A]

Since the day of Pentecost, the Creator God can place this new heart in any human he has already planned before the foundation of the world.

So, the heart of Jesus would never stop beating. So, shall be for those who embrace scripture. This is everlasting life.

Jesus had to die to give us his clean and pure heart to be transplanted in exchange to our corrupted heart. [A]

This is our New Birth in Christ.

Scripture says: unless we have this “transplant” of the Heart of Jesus while we breathe air on this earth, the destiny for Humanity is the Lake of Fire at the 2nd resurrection.

Revelation 20:5, “And they lived and reigned with Christ for a thousand years. 5 But the rest of the dead did not live again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. 6 Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years.”

According to Apostolic Christianity a human is born to this world once and sometime in your walk on earth, your Maker calls you for His purpose. This shall be our new Birth in Scripture.

Without Jesus, you could be the richest or poorest, most beautiful or ugly, healthiest or sick, Talented, normal and Famous, the destiny of the “Flesh” is the grave and returning to dust. [B]

It is our Maker who choose, Biological male Chromosome coming from Adam to the Egg scheduled in our mothers since the days of Eve. The color of our skin, color of our eyes, charging of our organs (especially our Heart), number of hairs on our head and the place on the earth where He shall accompany us for the first four years of our life on earth is pre-scheduled by our Maker.

If we trust in a Creator, we have no right to question the Maker, His “will” be done in our lives.

Isaiah 45:9, “Woe to him who strives with his Maker!

Let the potsherd strive with the potsherds of the earth!

Shall the clay say to him who forms it, ‘What are you making?’

Or shall your handiwork say, ‘He has no hands

Scripture is very clear; our lives were planned by the Creator before our ancestors. This makes us the most important human living through our ancestry. It is not for us to know where our ancestors ended up until the 2nd resurrection. Revelation 20:5

This is the base of my Christianity (non-traditional, never heard before). [A]

Every human born to this world is born with a heart that shall run for 120 years.

Genesis 6:3, “and the Lord said, “My Spirit shall not strive with man forever, for he is indeed flesh; yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years.”

First year of your life outside the shelter of your mother, every breath is ministered into your lungs and every heartbeat is aided by your Maker, every cell growth is monitored to strict quality controls written specifically for you in the book of life. [B]

Second year of your life on earth, you are exposed to the voices from outside, new forms of food, hearing whatever spoken around you.

Third and the fourth years of your life on earth are the diminishing intimacy with your Maker, when the earthly caretakers take charge of your life on earth. The spirit of the Maker and the latent power of creation are given a very minute place in your heart, until you hear His call again.

Going by life experience of my very own siblings and very close relatives, I believe, if you come across an event in your life that prohibits you to reason on your own, it is the will of the Maker for His purpose, your soul shall be preserved. Matthew 18:6, “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.

Written in scripture are the life of “Lazarus and the rich man”.

Scripture, Luke 16:25, “But Abraham replied, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony. 26 And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been set in place, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us”

Your Call from your Creator, the voice you have heard as a child, may come in your teens, midway in your life or very late. It is entirely up to your Maker, depending on the schedule written for you by your Maker, in the Book of life. [B]

No matter who you are, every human arriving on earth shall have the opportunity to hear the voice of the Maker at some moment of our life on earth. This will be the moment; your life shall return to what you were born with the will of your Maker.

A pure and a meek heart, Matthew 5:5, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”

The day we begin to reason for ourselves on earth, our hearts begin to sway to the ways of the world, absorbing everything taught by human reasoning; the Academia, survival of the fittest. Gradually, our hearts become extremely corrupt with the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge. Genesis 2:17, “but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat from it you will certainly die.”

Only a Fraction of Humans shall exchange their corrupted heart to a pure and everlasting heart.

This action requires spiritual Heart Transplant, freely offered to anyone who shall ask sincerely from the Donor, for the trade-in for a new heart with all the super-Natural controls built-in, for a “Graceful” journey on planet earth. [A]

According to Apostolic Christianity; only a heart that has received the gift of Faith from the Fire of Pentecost, and have a transplanted heart in him is tuned on to the wavelength of Creation.

This makes “Creation and Redemption” a mystery to the human mind.

You can push, pull or tow your old vessel (your old-self) with the ailing motor (corrupted heart) to the closest clinic (The Faithful Church).

The surgeon (Holy Spirit) is waiting with open arms and the scalpel (Cross) at the feet of the Redeemer (Donor of the new Heart). [A]

This is the unconditional love described in scripture as the Love of God: The Redeemer Himself had to die to donate his Heart to Humanity. Job 19:25, “I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth.”

The difference of the new Heart shall be the one Ingredient “Faith- filled with Grace” that comes from above and shall return to the place where it came from. (From eternity to eternity)

Ezekiel 36:26, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”

To have this new heart, one has to embrace scripture as the Absolute Truth.

Scripture says; Grace is undeserved favor from our Maker. Grace needs a conductor to flow. It is the Power of Redemption experienced by those who open their heart to their Maker.

Faith is the true spiritual substance operating in our lives.

The organ that receives and transmit Grace is the Human Heart.

Sun shines on both Faithless and the Faithful.

The Destiny of the Faithless is where the Sun-Shine ends. In the middle of the fire-ball.

Scripture describes this end as the Lake of Fire. Grace is a mystery to the faithless. [B]

[ Structure of the Lake of Fire according to the knowledge of man: The Sun, unlike other stars, is a ball of gas (Matter). In terms of the number of atoms, it is made of 91.0% hydrogen and 8.9% helium. By mass, the Sun is about 70.6% hydrogen and 27.4% helium. A logical-Revelation to those who believe scripture and understand science; the heat generation of the sun is the fusion reaction of Hydrogen forming helium. The temperatures ranging over 7000 Celsius. The magnitude of the sun space is many times larger than any other planet in the universe. The hydrogen capacity of the sun can burn for another ten-billion more years. This have to be the Sun God of the Roman-pagan world, the lake of fire, destiny for the faithless.]

The beginning of human intelligence, all scientific discoveries and all the theology of the greatest philosophers began with the light of the sun placed on the 4th day of creation.

The power of grace and truth of Scripture is the separated Light from Darkness per the first verse in Scripture. (The beginning of all matter, that includes the make up the sun moon and the universe)

{the big bang theory of humans is not a possibility without created matter}

The eternal Soul dwelling in every human is the true receptor of Grace, pumping throughout the entire body. Ultimately, it boils down to the Human Blood raised to Spiritual Blood left on the cross on earth as grace for Humanity. [A]

This new heart comes with newly redeemed blood, that shall pump throughout the new body on earth, a true living Body of Christ.

Now let’s get to the simple stuff:

Human heart is not different to a musical instrument. It has a beat, rhythm and a sound. Heart is the Mystery- Organ that reads and plays the Music of the Creator to the Rhythm of written Scripture.

The “Light of Scripture” has a wavelength that can harmonize to the “sound” of creation. (The source of power).

If anyone understands the Electromagnetic Radiation of Energy of the sun-light; The light and the sound of creation can also be comprehended. (Both humans with Jewish roots, Sir Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein had a peek at the Scripture to summarize their scientific discoveries and the equation for Relativity) [B]

The voice of creation is also a wave length of the spiritual resonance to the light of creation, at a remote wavelength undetectable by any man-made instrument except the Human heart.

This is not different to the chemical activity of the Human Eye responding to the sun-light. This is the power of discernment received on humanity on the day of Pentecost.

All other human organs producing hormones, senses were designed and placed in the human body by a supreme Almighty Omnipotent Creator of Life, hidden as coordinated-mystery of human life, unidentifiable by any human mind.

This is human life with a soul made on the 6th day of creation; 6 trillion light years advanced beyond the last animal created by the creator of the Universe.

Only a human heart that is tuned to the wave-length of the “Power of Pentecost” (Light of creation) could pick up the Rhythm and the Melody of the voice and the source of its origin.

So, the human heart is both a receiver and transmitter of the Power of Grace. (Human words are powerful) [B]

According to my Christianity; only a heart that has received the gift of Faith through the Fire of Pentecost and have a new transplanted heart that is tuned to the wavelength of Creation.

From the First Human Transmitter (Adam) to the last Hebrew Prophet (John the Baptist), individual vessels were used to accomplish the promise of Redemption for humanity through Christ.

In the Old Testament, there were many prophets and individuals who harmonized their hearts to the voice of the Creator.

Today after the day of Pentecost all humanity is able to tune into the wavelength of creation. This is the Apostolic training and immersion in the “word” received by the Apostles of Christ fulfilling the prophesy regarding Creation and Redemption written as scripture.

Procreation: Adam was presented with a Helper Eve.

Pro-Redemption; The Faithful Church presented with a “Helper” on the day of Pentecost to prepare a “spotless Bride” for Christ.

{the count-down for the Gentiles started on the Day of Pentecost and shall end on the day of Rapture of the Faithful Church- Period of Grace}

First, we need to hear that voice; and if your heart is listening and recognize the source, you tune in. My Christianity defines this moment as “opening your heart to the voice of the Creator”.

Revelation 3:20, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

Genesis 2:21,” And the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall on Adam, and he slept; and He took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh in its place.” The scheduling was done by the Creator, when Adam was put to a deep sleep. No human will ever know how long Adam was asleep during this operation of the chapter of “human scheduling” in creation, “Humanity Scheduled”. This is the time span, the Lord God prepared to complete the Map of souls, the count of eggs lined up in generation to come through our first Mother “Eve”.

As for my Christianity, the length of time Adam was asleep have to be equal to the Time of Grace available for Humanity, before that glorious day of His coming.

The time of Grace for humanity is the Time available for the making of the Bride for Christ by the Spirit of Pentecost. [B]

Genesis 2:22, “Then the rib which the Lord God had taken from man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man.”

During this long stretch of sleep, every egg was scheduled by the Creator of Mankind:

According to My Christianity. Our Human Fathers provide the random 23 Chromosomes to complete the spiritual seed that begins life in our mother’s womb.

Science tells us; one last pair of chromosomes is different in the female. The faithful understand the “Rib” which is “Bone” where Blood is manufactured in the human body was precisely adjusted by the designer of the human race before the foundation of the universe.

Man produces billions of sperms in his life time, Women’s eggs are precisely numbered and calculated to be released according to the Scheduled time in the Book of Life. [A]

Every man is a direct replica of Adam. Every woman is the delicate adjustment to procreate the life of our Maker on earth.

Spiritual Substance described in Scripture (Hebrews) is “Faith”.

Since the fall of Adam, losing the ingredient Faith from Humanity, our Creator Promised another Human with True Faith (Christ) as the second Adam in the Womb of Mary.

Throughout the history of mankind, our Maker scheduled servants to accomplish his purpose of Redemption in our lives.

Our call to serve the King of Glory would not be different to the call of Samuel, in the Old Testament.

1 Samuel 3: 2-10,

2 One-night Eli, whose eyes were becoming so weak that he could barely see, was lying down in his usual place. 3 The lamp of God had not yet gone out, and Samuel was lying down in the house of the Lord, where the ark of God was. 4 Then the Lord called Samuel.

Samuel answered, “Here I am.” 5 And he ran to Eli and said, “Here I am; you called me.”

But Eli said, “I did not call; go back and lie down.” So, he went and lay down.

6 Again the Lord called, “Samuel!” And Samuel got up and went to Eli and said, “Here I am; you called me.”

“My son,” Eli said, “I did not call; go back and lie down.”

7 Now Samuel did not yet know the Lord: The word of the Lord had not yet been revealed to him.

8 A third time the Lord called, “Samuel!” And Samuel got up and went to Eli and said, “Here I am; you called me.”

Then Eli realized that the Lord was calling the boy. 9 So Eli told Samuel, “Go and lie down, and if he calls you, say, ‘Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.’” So, Samuel went and lay down in his place.

10 The Lord came and stood there, calling as at the other times, “Samuel! Samuel!”

Then Samuel said, “Speak, for your servant is listening.”

So, all human born to this world, including Mary who was the mother of Jesus was Scheduled in the book of Life.

According to Scripture, to be a part of the faithful Church; the Creator Himself has to call at some point in our life. If one hears His voice, answers with gladness, our journey to eternity shall begin.

The Fraction of Humans who Shall see the “True Father” must be Born-again to the living Grace (Faith) of His Son Jesus Christ (new blood with a new heart). [B]

When a person is re-born in Christ, the promise of the Covenant in the Old Testament is spontaneously activated (It is like opening a Credit-Line with the creator of life)

Exodus 34:6-7, “And the Lord passed before him and proclaimed, “The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abounding in goodness and truth, 7 keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, by no means clearing the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children and the children’s children to the third and the fourth generation.”

Even though, it was Eve who was deceived by the prince of this world, Eve’s sin was not counted as a transgression. So, shall be for all her off-spring.

The only Sin that can take us to the lake of Fire is not Accepting the Free gift of Redemption.

After scheduling every human life during the making of First Eve. Our God has not changed the rules for humanity.

The eggs were lined up long before the fall of man. The Bride for Christ was already scheduled in Eve.

Going by the book; every human born is innocent and is a cell in the Organism of the Faithful church (no matter who and where on earth they are), until they begin to reason for themselves.

Their names will be blotted out, only if they reject the call of their Maker. Revelation 3:5, “The one who is victorious will, like them, be dressed in white. I will never blot out the name of that person from the book of life, but will acknowledge that name before my Father and his angels”

This means, on the day of Rapture every Human who has not yet begun to reason will be gone with the faithful church. A dreadful day it will be for humanity who shall not go with the Lord?

Our true father (Creator) is our keeper, until we are approximately four years old, we are not different to the angels, Scripture is perfectly clear; our human father is the head of every household and the mother is the “Helper” in the “Procreation” process. Redemption is for all!

After the age of four, your parents shall call the shots, everything, from this world begins to influence our lives. Now we become totally depended on our parents, we begin to follow our parent’s guidance.

If our parents are not redeemed already (without credit); they will bring us up according to their spirit occupying their hearts. If our parents were redeemed; the blessings of their redemption will have a handicap on the children, yet the children must answer their own call when the true Father’s call arrives at the ears.

Matthew 7:7, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.”

This article would be the answer to a tough question asked by humans who wants to love God and yet cannot fathom the reason why Jesus, during His life on earth, in His gospels clearly proclaimed that “If you love your Father, mother, brother, sister, including their sons or daughters more than me, you are not worthy of me”

Matthew 10:37, “Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me”

Scripture reveals to a faithful servant of the Maker: Living a glorious life on earth does not guarantee a place in the “New Earth”, only our Redemption through Christ is the guarantee!

When you read through scripture, remember the three characters that came by the wounded in the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10.

“And behold, a certain lawyer stood up and tested Him, saying, “Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?”

26 He said to him, “What is written in the law? What is your reading of it?”

27 So he answered and said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.”

28 And He said to him, “You have answered rightly; do this and you will live.”

29 But he, wanting to justify himself, said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?”

30 Then Jesus answered and said: “A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, who stripped him of his clothing, wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead. 31 Now by chance a certain priest came down that road. And when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. 32 Likewise a Levite, when he arrived at the place, came and looked, and passed by on the other side. 33 But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was. And when he saw him, he had compassion. 34 So he went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine; and he set him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him. 35 On the next day, when he departed, he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said to him, ‘Take care of him; and whatever more you spend, when I come again, I will repay you.’ 36 So which of these three do you think was neighbor to him who fell among the thieves?”

37 And he said, “He who showed mercy on him.”

Then Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

I have listened to this parable for 45 years in the traditional Christian church, never understood the revelation of the Two Denarii, the route from Jerusalem to Jericho, oil and wine, him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him and when I come again?

These words are just letters for the average believer, but to a fraction of humans who have embraced scripture as the absolute truth, this parable is the Pentecostal fire burning in their hearts revealing our true identity in the redemption work of a loving God, removing us from this wicked world.

In the last few paragraphs of this article, you shall read about two real people who have lived scripture with the fire of Pentecost for a limited time on this planet earth.

Now, let us focus on the Parable:

Three Characters:

PRIEST who came by,

Levite the Law maker,

and finally, the Samaritan.

The parable was an answer from Jesus to an expert in the LAW who knew the answers to the question he posed to the teacher…

Can a priest who represents Religion help us to restore our broken Soul?

Or can the Law, obeying the commandments help us to restore our Soul?

According to my Christianity, the answer to both questions is NEGATIVE for the faithful.

When the Samaritan saw the man, he took pity on him. This transpires to the affinity of love between the two. (God and Man)

This is exactly what happens between the sinner and his Redeemer.

What was the man’s sin? Not different to Adam (leaving the presence of the Lord).

Revealed to the faithful church, this man was a lost sheep. This man was once with the Lord, pleasures of the world swayed him to explore the voices from the world.

This man was with God in Jerusalem (Where God dwell), he was travelling to Jericho. Jericho represents the world. The word Jerusalem reveals to the faithful as the dwelling place of the Creator. So, until we decide to reason by ourselves, we are with Him in Jerusalem.

This is a very important revelation to my Christianity: every child born to this world is born into Paradise earth. The moment this child begins to reason for himself/herself the journey begins towards Jericho.

So, all children are truly angels till they are about 4 or 5 years on earth until they begin to reason. Same apply to those who never get a chance to begin reasoning. This applied to my very own sibling who was miraculously pulled out of a drowning situation at the age of two.

Today he is 65, his survival throughout, was the living evidence to my revelation. [B]

The animal in the parable represents the Living Body of the Risen Christ today on earth, we are carried on to this body and taken to the inn?

So, the Inn is truly the faithful church, invisible to the naked eye situated somewhere between eternity and the earth. So, this church is still on earth. He (Groom) shall come again to Take us (Bride) home. The faithful Church is not visible to the world. [B]

The 2 (two) Denarii, why not 1 or 5? The full revelation of 1 and 5 are given in the parable of the “Talents” Matthew 25:15, “To one he gave five bags of gold, to another two bags, and to another one bag, each according to his ability.”

The first (one) Denarius is our salvation and second Denarius is the Baptism of the Spirit of Pentecost. (Revelation of the 2 Denarii)

So, accepting the gift of Salvation is only the seed of faith, this seed has to die and germinate to produce the tree to bear fruit.

A tree cannot grow without food. This food is Scripture, the Bread of Life (John 15:35) is all Scripture.

Scripture is only letter for the faithless, scripture without life.

With the warmth of the fire of the spirit of Pentecost, scripture becomes revelation to the faithful.

So, without the second Denarius, your salvation is dormant. So is the written letter of scripture.

With the baptism of Pentecost, faithful receive spiritual gifts to operate in the body of Christ with full power and Authority to kick-start our dormant salvation.

So, our salvation is not after we die, it has to begin on earth, a dynamic process leading to eternity.

The parable clearly says, it was a Samaritan (Gentile), not even a Jew who administered GRACE on the fallen.

So, the true church on earth today is a GENTILE church full of Grace, and the period of Grace is for the salvation of all nations who belong to Christ, who will inherit the kingdom of GRACE.

So, this chapter is all about the CHEMISTRY of GRACE.

(It is too bad, 95% of humans have no clue to the Chemistry of Creation)

The action of the Samaritan was the true doctrine revealed to the faithful church practiced by the Apostles. The Samaritan used his own resources, including carrying the wounded on his own animal (Body) pouring oil on his wounds (spiritual gifts) and cared for him in the INN (church in the body of Christ)

The parable you just read above, for the average Faithful Christian is a true-life experience for those who love God. If your name is in the book of Life, you have a logged-entry-record in eternity. [A]

You may now read the true-life experience with the Samaritan in the Scripture, unfolded in the life of two Amigos from the far end of the globe.

Just a reminder; All the Apostles except for John who wrote the Revelation were Martyred for their witness to this Samaritan (Redeemer) of life. They are all alive today in Christ to re-join the faithful on the day of His coming.

Matthew 5:10, “Blessed, are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake,

For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Nothing is hidden from our Maker, and no one shall escape the wrath of unforgiveness.

THE TRADE-IN (Born to Live)

Lasipiano & Lakabooka

Yes, my Mullie! “We shall meet on that beautiful Shore” to Reign with the King of Glory!

You will be reading of two such instruments made by the Almighty, before this article come to a conclusion. The names of the instruments are “Lasipiano” and “Lakabooka”.

So, we must be Born again into the Body of Christ. Only a Blood relative of the Maker of Life, has an Inheritance in the New Earth.

Scripture is; unfolding the promise for Humanity, already established in eternity.

This is the beginning of our Pilgrimage to the promised land, all whose names are written in Scripture, AKA the Book of Life. [B]

The route, bridges to cross, places of rest, on-coming traffic, traffic along the way, every tiniest detail of our journey is already scheduled and written in this Book by the Designer of humanity, before they went into Manufacture in the Makers Human Factories (Mothers-Eve).

Thank you, Lord, for those who obeyed your Word, whose Legacy we Inherit.

Whose Faith Made them stronger than the wisdom of the faithless of this wicked and passing world. Those who overcome shall reign for 1000 years with Christ in the kingdom of the Sovereign Creator. This will be the new earth documented in Revelation 20; 4-6,

“And I saw thrones, and they sat on them, and judgment was committed to them. Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands. And they lived and reigned with Christ for a thousand years. 5 But the rest of the dead did not live again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection. 6 Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years. “

This is the account of two souls, creator planned before He framed the world.

This is the journey of Two True lives, pre-programed long before their ancestors and nick-named in the Book of Life.

Name Lasipiano was given by Lakabooka and the name Lakabooka was given by Lasipiano.

They arrived on Paradise Island of the heavenly earth, decade apart of the Earthly clock. They did not know that their lives were already separated for “His Majesty’s service” and God’s very own Son the “Good Samaritan” would be their guide.

Scripture was foreign to us, born in the midst of humans who had no clue to Life eternal. Doctrines of human Philosophies, even the Christianity around them was scrambled with Theological doctrines, Dogmas, beliefs and glorified idols.

No questions asked or no logical meaning to the origin of our names, spontaneously sprung out, from our innermost hearts with no other external influence.

Lasipiano was the last string (Gecko) model of the six-string musical apparatus, from his Maternal link to Eve, and Lakabooka was the third string of the eight-stringed Luxury model Base instrument.

Both factories they were rolled out, did not provide them with the access code to the Eternal Gate.

The two Amigos, were physically separated, when Lasipiano was only 17 and Lakabooka was 27.

They did not have much contact again till Lasipiano was Married at 30.

How they came to be Soldiers in the Army of the King is the written affidavit in the Book of Life Described as “Scripture”. No human had the power to change the course.

Revelation of Scripture is the Light of Christ received on the day of Pentecost.

The Light of Scripture is Revealed only to the Faithful, the written letter is available to any human and the enemy of our soul has full access to it.

We were born only of water until we received the Light of Christ.

Lakabooka received this light on the 25th of December 1992 at the age of 45. [A]

Lasipiano was whiplashed with the light of Christ at the age of 40. He was without the Helper for too long, until he had his first experience with this light in 1997 at the age of 40.

What you are about to read is what they each did with the seed of faith.

The trials and victories throughout our journey of life were proportional to the degree of “Faith” we exercised.

The rate of growth and the final fruit is written in eternity. [A]

The enemy of our soul knows the letter of scripture, but the enemy has no heart, he has no clue as to whose names are in the book of life.

So, whatever we did was to overcome the strongholds against our heart and soul by the burdens from the prince of this world. We were on route to Jericho.

It was too much for Lassi, fighting a lone battle for too long without the Army around him, The Lord rescued him from the Battle field for the sake of a promise written in eternity for his Soul.

For Lassi: the day he left this earth, it was not different to Steven, the first deacon after Pentecost, who was stoned for his righteous acts.

We know that Lassi was praising his Savior as he saw the heaven opened for him.

Today Lassi is at rest waiting for the re-union with the rest of the Fraction who shall see the Face of our Maker. [B]

This is the greatest comfort we have in our Redeemer; this truth of scripture was prophesized 4700 years by a faithful servant who lost all he had and regained Double for trusting in a living Creator.

Job 19;25, “For I know that my Redeemer lives,

And He shall stand at last on the earth;”

The enemy of our soul is the prince of this world, when our first mother arrived on earth, he deceived her in the Garden.

Except for the “Fraction” of humans who have received the Light of Pentecost, all humanity is under his control. Soon, he loses one of his slaves to the army of the “Prince of Peace”, he begins the counter attack in full force. The enemy of our soul does not bother anyone under his control, for he knows they are coming with him to the lake of fire.

This Prince of the world is still holding the FAITHLESS humanity hostage with all the luxuries promised to them, knowing that his days are numbered.

Matthew 4:8, “Again, the devil took him to a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. 9 “All this I will give you,” he said, “if you will bow down and worship me.”

Only a fraction of humans has not bowed down to the prince of the world and has embraced scripture as written, resting in the Shadow of the Almighty.

You could be in any part of the world, receiving the seed of faith; if you lose your way in the desert, your seed could die of thirst without the living water (Scripture) for your soul. It is like starting your travel with a full tank of gas without any refueling stations along your route.

So, for Lasipiano, it was a very tough and a lonely walk in the desert, alone with the blood thirsty and un-godly around him. He was a lone soldier.

For Lakabooka, as the name given by Lasipiano shall continue to pass the milestones, clocking at every station, book marking all the prophesies as accomplished.

Very soon the two Amigos shall meet on that beautiful Shore of the “New Earth”.

For Lasipiano, accepting the gift of scripture, the promise for the faithful shall continue for generations to come.

This is the Guarantee from our Maker.

Conclusion:

Who are we on this earth? Only scripture has the answer!

If one has understood the Value of our life on earth, you do not want to know your ancestors, how the worlds were formed or what you are doing on this planet Earth at this very moment?

Scripture simplifies the answer!

Scripture documents; Your life was planned before your ancestors, making you the most important human (Child) of the Maker of humanity.

All our ancestors had their plans executed for your arrival. Today the souls of our Ancestors are either in Sheol or in Christ depending on how they Traded their hearts with the Maker. [B]

Today, it is our time for the Trade!

Scripture says: We shall know for sure only at the 2nd resurrection.

Reference [A] My testimony Reference; 66 Bones That Saw no Decay – LuckyN Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] Lucky’s Blog – christinityisme.com