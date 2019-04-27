







HOPE FOR SRI LANKA (from Charles Schokman)

Once again evil forces have raised their ugly heads to unleash mercilessly their vengeance on the innocence

in Sri Lanka, sadly on Easter Sunday, the holiest of days observed by Christians.

We remember all those who have perished, those who are seriously injured and those who mourn

the loss of their dear ones and pray that God will be their refuge and strength at this time of their need & grief.

We also place in God’s keeping those in authority that they would bring to task the perpetrators and seek to

exercise a peaceful solution through its governance, in the interest of all its people,irrespective of class, caste or creed.

The recent political differences between the President and Prime minister and the lack of rule may have paved the way

for these extremists to grab the opportunity and affectively carry out these atrocities.

May all those who are responsible, one way or another be convicted of their failings and in the healing process look

forward to God and rely on His assurances. (Ref. 2 Chronicles 7:14)

“if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways,

then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Lets pray that this hymn will be of consolation and hope as we seek God’s forgiveness.