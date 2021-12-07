Hope this helps you get into the spirit of Christmas

Christmas in my Island Home

Silent Night | BYU Vocal Point

We hope you enjoy our rendition of Silent Night, a classic Christmas carol that perfectly captures the quiet wonder of the true meaning of Christmas. We stayed up until 5:30 a.m. on a cold November night to make this video so that we could share a message of peace with the entire world. If you enjoyed this video, if you felt something as you listened to this song, please share it with someone you love. We are so grateful to the production team that created such a beautiful video for a song that is so important to us. Our favorite part of the video is the very last shot, when we all symbolically kneel before the Christ child, offering ourselves and our talents as a gift to Him. We hope you’ll find your own way to give Him a gift this holiday season. Merry Christmas!