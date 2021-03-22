“I wish I could have been in SL to celebrate the event”- Alex Kountouri-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Australia’s Alex Kountouris, who was a physio in charge of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan cricket team, has retained the 25-year old friendships with the team members.

“I wish I could have been in SL to celebrate the event and catch up with the many friends there, but happy to reflect on some great memories. There is a strong bond and friendship with the 1996 winning team that remains even after 25 years.” said Kountouri.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of the 1996 WC winning team. It was a very important moment for Sri Lanka and I am proud and happy to have been part of this journey”. “I wish the 1996 WC team members and SLC all the best in celebrating the event and wish them success” concluded Kountouri.