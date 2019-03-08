Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 – FIXTURES – 30TH MAY TO 14TH JULY

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 – FIXTURES – 30TH MAY TO 14TH JULY

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019  – FIXTURES – 30TH MAY TO 14TH JULY

MAY

30th   UK vs SA          Oval

31st  Windies vs Pakistan   Trent Bridge

JUNE

1st    NZ vs Sri lanka       Cardiff                                          

2nd   SA vs Bangladesh   Oval                                         

3rd   UK vs Pakistan      Trent Bridge                                          

4th  Afghanistan vs SL  Cardiff                                       

5th SA vs India  South Hampton                                      

5th Bangladesh vs NZ    Oval

6th Australia vs Windies Trent Bridge

7th Pakistan vs SL          Bristol

8th UK vs Bangladesh   Cardiff

8th Afghanistan vs NZ Taunton

9th India vs Australia   Oval

10th SA vs Windies    Southampton

11 Bangladesh vs SL      Bristol

12th Aust vs Pakistan  Taunton

13th India vs NZ          Nottingham

14th UK vs Windies    Southampton

15th SL vs Aust           Oval

16th India vs Pakistan Manchester

17th Windies vs Bangladesh Taunton

18th UK vs Afghanistan  Manchester

19th NZ vs SA                 Birmingham

20th Aust vs Bangladesh  Nottingham

21st  UK vs SL                  Leeds

22nd India vs Afghanistan Southampton

23rd Pakistan vs SA           Lords

24th Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Southampton

25th Aust vs UK                Lord

26th NZ vs Pakis              Birmingham

27th Windies vs India      Manchester

28th SL vs SA                  Durham

29th Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Leeds

30th UK vs India             Birmingham

JULY

1st SL vs Windies           Durham

2nd Bangladesh vs India  Birmingham

3rd UK vs NZ                  Durham

4th Afghanistan vs Windies Leeds

5th Pakistan vs Bangladesh    Lords

6th SL vs India                  Leeds

6th Aust vs SA              Manchester

9th  July Semis 1 vs 4     Manchester                                   

11th July Semis 2 vs 3    Birmingham                      

FINALS

14th July at Lords

