Cricket: ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 – FIXTURES – 30TH MAY TO 14TH JULY
MAY
30th UK vs SA Oval
31st Windies vs Pakistan Trent Bridge
JUNE
1st NZ vs Sri lanka Cardiff
2nd SA vs Bangladesh Oval
3rd UK vs Pakistan Trent Bridge
4th Afghanistan vs SL Cardiff
5th SA vs India South Hampton
5th Bangladesh vs NZ Oval
6th Australia vs Windies Trent Bridge
7th Pakistan vs SL Bristol
8th UK vs Bangladesh Cardiff
8th Afghanistan vs NZ Taunton
9th India vs Australia Oval
10th SA vs Windies Southampton
11 Bangladesh vs SL Bristol
12th Aust vs Pakistan Taunton
13th India vs NZ Nottingham
14th UK vs Windies Southampton
15th SL vs Aust Oval
16th India vs Pakistan Manchester
17th Windies vs Bangladesh Taunton
18th UK vs Afghanistan Manchester
19th NZ vs SA Birmingham
20th Aust vs Bangladesh Nottingham
21st UK vs SL Leeds
22nd India vs Afghanistan Southampton
23rd Pakistan vs SA Lords
24th Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Southampton
25th Aust vs UK Lord
26th NZ vs Pakis Birmingham
27th Windies vs India Manchester
28th SL vs SA Durham
29th Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Leeds
30th UK vs India Birmingham
JULY
1st SL vs Windies Durham
2nd Bangladesh vs India Birmingham
3rd UK vs NZ Durham
4th Afghanistan vs Windies Leeds
5th Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lords
6th SL vs India Leeds
6th Aust vs SA Manchester
9th July Semis 1 vs 4 Manchester
11th July Semis 2 vs 3 Birmingham
FINALS
14th July at Lords
