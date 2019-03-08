Stories in Song Series. 2019 – “ON THE OTHER HAND” – By Des Kelly

Randy Travis, born Randy Bruce Traywick born 4th May 1959, American Country singer songwriter guitarist plus actor as well, active since 1978, recorded no less than 20 Studio albums has toured worldwide and married Elizabeth Hatcher; a film producer in 1991 but they parted company in 2010. Liz Hatcher was 20 years older than Randy, actually meeting him when he was still a teenager (17 years old), after a long engagement of 9 years they tied the knot, only to undo it 19 years later in 2010. Liz was the manager of a night club and helped promote her famous husband to Stardom. He then met Mary Beougher & they were engaged in 2010.She was with him when he suffered a massive stroke in 2013, but fought back even after the doctors advised that he should be taken off life support. Mary, I believe, is still with this great singer. Good luck Randy, here’s hoping that the Almighty will bring you back to good health.

This writer was lucky to see Randy Travis on tour in Melbourne. This was many years ago, of course and much water has flowed under the bridge since then, but, "on the other hand", Randy has also been voted one of the best Country Singers in his Country

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)—eLanka.