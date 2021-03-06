If the world adopted a plant-based diet we would reduce global agricultural land use from 4 to 1 billion hectares

Half of the world’s habitable land is used for agriculture, with most of this used to raise livestock for dairy and meat. How much would our agricultural land use decline if the world adopted a plant-based diet?

Research suggests that if everyone shifted to a plant-based diet we would reduce global land use for agriculture by 75%. It also shows that cutting out beef and dairy (by substituting chicken, eggs, fish or plant-based food) has a much larger impact than eliminating chicken or fish.

