“I’M GLAD FOR YOUR SAKE” (But sorry for mine) – By Des Kelly

Where would you ever find song-titles like that?.

I’m glad for my sake, but sorry for your’s, if you are not aware that it takes a Country Music Songwriter to think up rather long, but still very meaningful “titles” such as the above one. To top it off, the song is just another Country- favourite of mine, and I do have dozens of them, written in 1937, by Peter Tinturin and Jack Lawrence, & a bloke named Andy Kirk & his twelve clouds of joy recorded it as a single, exactly one year after this writer was born.

Many Artistes of that particular era also recorded the song, but then came Douglas Sahm, born on the 6th of November 1941, dying on the 18thof November, 1999, aged just 58 years. He was considered a “child prodigy” of Country music, and even as a young man, was considered one of the most important figures in what was identified as “Tex-Mex” music, very popular, both in Texas and Mexico.

He was a muli-instrumentalist, becoming the founder and leader of the 1960’s rock n roll band, the Sir Douglas Quintet, although he was never knighted by Queen Elizabeth 2, at any stage. He was disappointed, but decided to co-found “The Texas Tornados with Augie Meyers, Freddy Fender & Flaco Jimenez, which also integrated the “Los Super Seven, to look after the bigger concerts they did.

As per usual, I have picked just two of Doug’s hits for my eLanka readers to enjoy, so if you had not heard of this young man, before, please enjoy Doug Sahm, probably saying to one of his many girlfriends at the time, “I’m glad for your sake, (baby), but sorry for mine”. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).