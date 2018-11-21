ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” (SERIES) 2

She was one of the prettiest “song-stars” to ever grace a stage, Linda Ronstadt features in A.Y.Elanka (2), with the song “BLUE BAYOU”, written originally (& recorded) by the late great Roy Orbison & Joe Melson, who incidentally is still considered to be one of America’s top songwriters. Two of his “hits” included Blue Bayou & “Crying” & still another titled “Blue Angel” was written by him on the day his daughter Michelle was born.

Something else that most of my readers may not know was the fact that Linda Ronstadt was indeed one of the back-up singers to Roy Orbison when he recorded Blue Bayou in 1963, then, made it her own huge hit, when she recorded it in 1977. In my opinion, Linda was an absolutely superb Artiste who, tragically, had to give up performing in 2011 because of Parkinson’s disease.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you Linda Ronstadt.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)