India Legends edge out SL Legends in WCS final

Sixer King!: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century. He scored 60 runs off 40 balls with 4 sixes and 4 boundaries.

Source:Dailynews

India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the Road Safety World Cricket Series (WCS) Twenty20 Cricket Tournament final played in Raipur, India yesterday.

India Legends, who were put into bat, amassed a formidable 181 for four wickets and then restricted Sri Lanka Legends to 167 for seven wickets in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka Legends of course made a promising start to their run chase with opener Sanath Jayasuriya hoisting one six and stroking five boundaries during his 35-ball 43.

However, India Legends came back in to the game strongly while claiming a couple of quick wickets through Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan.

Sri Lanka Legends then staged a late rally through a fifth wicket stand of 64 runs between Chinthaka Jayasinghe and Kaushalya Weeraratne.

Jayasinghe hoisted two sixes and struck one boundary while Weeraratne had three sixes and the same number of boundaries.

But after their departure Sri Lanka Legends lost their momentum and eventually fell short by 14 runs.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Legends’ bowlers were sent on a leather hunt with Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan completing sparkling half centuries.

Pathan hoisted five sixes and struck four boundaries during his 36-ball 62 while Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 60 from 41 deliveries inclusive of four sixes and the same number of boundaries. The pair also added 85 runs for the fourth wicket from just eight overs after India Legends had lost the first three wickets for 78.

(Agencies)