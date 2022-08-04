India turns 76: Independence Day events in your city

It’s officially August, which means our events calendar is bursting with Independence Day events, beginning from the first week of August and going on till the end of the month. Flag hoistings, cultural performances, and Indian community networking dinners await!

ACT

Flag hoisting

High Commission of India, Canberra

15 August, 9 AM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community and friends of Australia to commemorate India’s 76th Independence Day with the annual hoisting of the tricolour.

Cultural performances

India Australia Association of Canberra

Weston Community Hub

20 August, 4-8 PM: Take in this celebration of India’s cultural diversity with a series of stage performances as well as a children’s art competition.

NSW

Flag hoisting

Consulate General of India, Sydney

15 August, 9 AM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community and friends of Australia to commemorate India’s 76th Independence Day with the annual hoisting of the tricolour.

India Day Dinner

The Council of Indian Australians Inc (CIA)

Grand Royale Function Centre, Granville

13 August, 7:45 PM onwards: Take in a formal three-course buffet dinner while enjoying stage performances showcasing India’s cultural diversity. There will also be raffles and charity auctions.

Australia-India Friendship Fair

United Indian Associations Inc (UIA)

Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta

21 August, 11.00AM – 6.00PM: No details available.

Australia-India International Business Summit

Australia India Business Council

23 – 25 August People to People Connect for Business to Business Outcomes. Government leaders, business leaders, international business delegates and thought leaders across key business sectors join in for this largest ever bilateral business summit.

Indian Textile Exhibition: Charkha and Kargha

Powerhouse Museum Ultimo

13 August onwards: The Charkha and Kargha Exhibition will look at the role of textiles in India’s independence struggle. It will feature over 100 rare items dating back to the 1870s, provide live demonstrations of spinning and weaving, talks on Indian textiles, and daily storytelling of Indian folktales.

Discussion on Indian democracy

The Centre for Independent Studies, Sydney

11 August, 6-7:30 PM: Join former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and academics Salvatore Babones and Aarti Seksaria in this discussion titled ‘Indian Democracy at 75: Troubled or Triumphant?’

VIC

Flag hoisting

Consulate General of India, Melbourne

15 August, 9 AM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community and friends of Australia to commemorate India’s 76th Independence Day with the annual hoisting of the tricolour.

Multicultural gala

Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria

Australian Indian Community Centre, Rowville VIC

20 August, 5:30 onwards: Take in an evening of fun, entertainment, and networking with dinner and drinks.

Flag hoisting

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Federation Square, Melbourne

13th August 10:30 AM: Cricket legend Kapil Dev and actor Amitabh Bachchan kick off the festivities at IIFM 2022 with the annual flag hoisting on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

QLD

Flag hoisting

Honorary Consulate General of India, Brisbane

15 August, 9 AM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community and friends of Australia to commemorate India’s 76th Independence Day with the annual hoisting of the tricolour.

India Day Fair

Amphitheatre, Roma Street Parkland, Brisbane

13 August, 10:30 AM onwards: A day of fun and festivities ensues at this day fair, including a parade, live music, stage performances showcasing India’s cultural diversity, food stalls, and more. Special feature: Harbhajan Mann

Flag hoisting and celebrations

Indian Communities of Toowoomba

Centenary Heights State High School, Toowomba

13th August, 6.00 PM: With a flag hoisting in the morning and lighting up Victoria St Bridge Toowoomba in the Indian flag tricolours in the evening, as well as cultural performances and numerous food stalls, welcome to a day of festivities

WA

Flag hoisting

Consulate General of India, Perth

15 August, 9 AM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community and friends of Australia to commemorate India’s 76th Independence Day with the annual hoisting of the tricolour.

Sangam 2022

Indian Society of WA (ISWA)

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre

6 August, 7 PM onwards: Titled ‘Sangam 2022, Maa Tujhe Salaam – A Tribute’, this Independence Day celebration promises an evening full of Indian music with classical, folk and Bollywood dances.

SA

Cultural Program

Indian Australian Associations of South Australia IAASA

Scott Theatre, University of Adelaide

14 August, 1.30PM: Join fellow members of the Indian-Australian community to hoist the national flag, sing the national anthem, watch a cultural program with patriotic songs highlight, and enjoy refreshments.