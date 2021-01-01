Injured Umesh Yadav set to miss last two Tests-by Cricbuzz Staff

Umesh Yadav is set to miss the last two Tests of the series against Australia after injuring his calf during the second Test.

Yadav had walked off midway through the second innings and subsequently was taken for scans which have resulted in his tour being cut short.

The departure of Yadav, following the loss of Mohammed Shami, has meant that India will be without the services of two of their frontline pace bowlers with Ishant Sharma too unavailable for the series.

The team contingent though has extra fast bowlers in reserves who have been added to the squad. While Mohammad Siraj played instead of Shami in the second Test, the squad also includes Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur (who had been included after the loss of Shami).