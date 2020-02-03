







INSPIRING PLACES

Walking through the beautiful botanical gardens of Sri Lanka is undoubtedly a special feeling and worth jotting down on the “to do” list of things when visiting Sri Lanka.

One that especially comes to mind, and an old-time favorite is the Royal Botanical Garden in Peradeniya, which is situated about 5.5 km to the west from the city of Kandy in the Central Province of Sri Lanka and attracts 2 million visitors annually. It is renowned for its collection of a variety of orchids. It includes more than 4000 species of plants, including of orchids, spices, medicinal plants and palm trees.

www.tambavillasthalpe.com

Hakgala Gradens

Royal Botanical Gardens Peradeniya

Bawa’s Lunuganga Gardens

Seethawaka Botanical Gardens

https://www.elanka.com.au/tamba-villas-thalpe-sri-lanka/







