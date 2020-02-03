







Imagine owning a piece of paradise,where you can holiday every year?

Sri Lanka has become a potential investment location for both international and local investors, and a holiday destination for people who are looking for some time-out to do nothing, and all day to do it in. A place where precious time stands still for hours.

Welcome. You have arrived at Tamba Villas Thalpe on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. Unlock the door to your beautiful villa and let the magic begin. And, on the last day of your holiday, enjoy a swim, a seafood platter, and a glass of champagne. Lock up, hand over the keys to the management team, and off you go, refreshed, alive and fully rejuvenated.

Your Villa will be ready for rental within a day, and your investment starts working for you again.

An investment, a holiday or simply retire at Tamba Villas.

37 gorgeous villas for 37 exclusive owners, in a quiet suburb, 300 metres from the beach in beautiful Thalpe, off the beaten track. A gated community with 24-hour security. Eight swimming pools, a fully equipped gym and outdoor running track. Medical clinic, Wellness Spa & Yoga Pavilion. Five-star restaurants and local cafes just minutes away.

Simply, an idyllic place to be.

For a copy of the newly released Investor’s Report, please email info@tambavillasthalpe.com

WWW.TAMBAVILLASTHALPE.COM

https://www.elanka.com.au/tamba-villas-thalpe-sri-lanka/







