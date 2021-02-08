Italy based Sri Lankan Kelum honoured for promoting sports-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Kelum Perera-Nelson Mendis-Mahela Jayawardena

Source:Dailynews

Italian based Sri Lankan Kelum Perera has brought fame and honour to the country and for the first time he was recognized at the recently concluded virtual Silk Sports ceremony . He was named most outstanding Sri Lankan representative in an International Sports Governing body . The 35 year old sports administrator has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Italian Olympic Committee and Chief Executive Officer of the Italian Cricket Association. He is the youngest to Sri Lankan hold this post in Italian Sports history .

Kelum Perera the dedicated sports administrator is jubilant over this recognition as the best sports administrator at International level . I never expected this type of recognition from this Sri Lankan Sports awards ceremony.

The Sportsinfo Chairman Thilan Rangana said they had a lot of difficulty in organising this awards ceremony which was held for the first time in 2014 as the first ever sports award ceremony in Sri Lanka . Our vision is to promote sports as well as sportsmen and women This is a good opportunity to recognize talented sportsmen and sportswomen as well as coaches, administrators and sports promoters in the country . Due to the Covid 19 pandemic we had to plan this ceremony as a virtual basis but it was successful with more than 30 awards in various categories covered by all sections. This time International personalities were also recognized by this silk awards ceremony and it is a special occasion and hope to continue this as an annual event said chief organiser Chairman of Sportsinfo Thilan Rangana.

The special Jury Committee headed by co- chairman Rear Admiral Dr Shemal Fernando and National sports development foundation President Harsha Abeykoon selected all awards recipients for the various categories in the sports field .

The three special awards were given away by the special Jury Committee to recognize International personalities . International Olympic Committee(IOC) Chairman Dr Thomas Bach was felicitated for the most outstanding vision to secure humanity and unity among all diversity through sports The IOC President also congratulated sportsinfo for organising this type of awards ceremony .Most outstanding contribution to help children and young people overcome violence discrimination and disadvantage in their life through sports award was received by the President of the Laureus Sports Foundation Sean Fitzpatrick while Shyam Bhatis the Indian born British journalist was named most outstanding individual contribution to promote heritage and history of test cricket . He is the founder of the Shyam Batiya cricket museum .

The lifetime achievement silk award was won by veteran cricket coach Nelson Mendis while Duncan White silk award for the sport excellence and sport contributor award was won by motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa. Sri Lanka Army won the most outstanding contribution to talent development of sports award while LPL champions Jaffna Stallions team won the most outstanding team of the year award while former Sri Lankan cricket Captain who is present Mumbai Indian team coach Mahela Jayawardena bagged the most outstanding coaching and guidance award .

Dr Seevali Jayawickrama the Director General of the Sri Lankan Anti Doping Agency (SLADA) was recognized for the most outstanding contribution to promote fair play in sports while Director General of the Sports Medical Unit Dr Lal Ekanayake was adjudged most outstanding contributor to sports medicine exercise and nutrition.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa was the chief guest of this virtual SILK sports awards ceremony while Suresh Subramanium the President of the National Olympic Committee was the guest of honour.