“It’s A Cowboy Lovin’ Night – Heidi Hauge” – by Des Kelly

I first heard theTanya Tucker version of this song and found myself wanting to hear it over and over again.

No-one else seemed to have recorded it, until I recently heard the version recorded by the so-called Scandinavian Queen of Country Music, Heidi Hauge,and found myself falling in love again, both, with her, and her style of singing (with superb Couhtry style backing as well). Heidi Hauge has recorded dozens of songs, and for Country Music Lovers, her Scandinavian accent is like no other. I cannot think of ANY Sri Lankan, musically motivated guy or gal, that wouldn’t love this song, so here she is, ladies & gentlemen,my latest Country Music Love, Heidi Hauge telling us that it really is

A COWBOY LOVIN NIGHT. I love her, and so will you.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.