Jaffna: 346 out of 567 shops allowed to reopen from yesterday after 19-day closure- By Dinasena Ratugamage

Source:Island

Most shops at the Jaffna market were reopened for business yesterday (08) havingbeen closed for 19 days due to COVID-19. The Jaffna District Anti COVID-19 Committee decided on Wednesday that only shops free from coronavirus infections would be allowed to open.

Out of 567 shops 346 were allowed to reopen today.

In March, the Jaffna District COVID-19 eradication committee decided to shut down a part of the Jaffna town and impose travel restrictions on another section thereof following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jaffna main bus stand, the market and the surrounding area were shut down and travel restrictions were in effect in several areas adjoining the bus stand and the main market.

Two schools in the restricted zone that had been closed, remain so until further notice.