James Koch stars in Hollywood ‘Night Walk’: Ready to release worldwide

By Sanath Weerasuriya

Hollywood movie ‘Night Walk’, a modern day Romeo and Juliet episode will be released worldwide on 13th June, 2021. Frederick-James Koch of Sri Lankan descent stars with Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominees Eric Roberts and Mickey Rourke in this ‘Lionsgate’ distributed film ‘Night Walk’.

The World Premiere is being held at the prestigious Landmark Theatre in Hollywood on 13th June.

In this modern-day Romeo and Juliet, star-crossed lovers are torn apart by cultural tensions between the East and the West. Sarah takes her American boyfriend Frank to her home country in the Arab world.

After an incident during a night stroll, Frank is imprisoned by corrupt police for Sarah’s murder. His quest for justice turns into a spiritual journey led by Muslim inmates, from the moderate convert to terror-linked fundamentalists.

Frederick James Koch, the son of Sri Lankan born Australian singer Alston Koch, plays the compelling part of an investigative journalist who is also the best friend of Frank played by Sean Stone. Sean Stone is the son of Oliver Stone, multi Academy Award winner for ‘Scarface’ with Al Pacino, JFK and ‘Wall Street’, ‘Platoon’, ‘Born on the 4th Of July’ etc amongst 32 other films directed by him.

Hunted and pursued with a price on his head Frederick James Koch is finally killed when he is forced off a cliff in his vehicle on Mulholland Drive leaving Frank to take on his accusers alone while in Jail.

‘Night Walk’ was shot on the streets of Hollywood, Bel Air and Beverly Hills with some exotic scenes filmed on location in Casablanca, Marrakech and Rabat in Morocco.

The official Lionsgate released trailer is currently on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Attention to detail by director Aziz Tazi from a story written by him much in keeping with the issues of the heart in a world of religious suspicion and persecution makes compelling viewing with a strong supporting international cast.

‘Night Walk’ will be distributed worldwide by ‘Lionsgate’ in theatres and in Digital format and also available on DVD.

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Frederick-James studied with the National Institute of Dramatic Arts NIDA and later graduated from the Actors Centre Australia.

Frederick-James made his acting debut as supporting lead in the motion picture ‘A Common Man’ alongside Sir Ben Kingsley followed by supporting roles in films such as Impact: Earth alongside Tom Berringer and in Nightwalk, the latest, sharing the screen with Mickey Rouke, Eric Roberts and Sean Stone.

The film ‘A Common Man’ won a swag of awards including a special award at the NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL where Frederick James was a presenter and later won three awards at the Madrid Film Festival.

As an avid philanthropist, Frederick-James also donates his skill sets behind the camera, for humanitarian efforts in creating inspiring documentaries, most recently of the trials and hardships but beautiful spirits in the wilderness of the Maasai people in Kenya.

The Sri Lanka born Australian entertainer Alston Koch, the father of Frederick James Koch is a singer-songwriter, film producer, record producer and actor. He was often lauded in the Australian and Asian media as ‘Asia’s King of Pop’ or ‘Pop King of Asia’ after gaining international success in the late 1970s for his disco song ‘Disco Lady’ released in Sri Lanka. He has performed worldwide and achieved international success in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Sri Lanka among other places.

In April 2012 his latest album ‘Don’t Funk With Me’ written and produced by Alston and the Sherifs, debuted at No. 42 on the official ARIA top 50 Albums Chart, eventually peaking at No.16. He was also the first Australian recording artiste to launch a single (official release) at an International Cricket final when his song ‘Soul Sounds’ (From the album ‘Don’t Funk with Me’) was launched during the Australia Vs Sri Lanka final.