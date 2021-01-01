Jamieson strikes as Pakistan stumble

Source:Dailynews

MOUNT MAUNGANUI – Kyle Jamieson struck early to have Pakistan 30 for one at stumps after a Kane Williamson century anchored New Zealand’s 431 on day two of the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Abid Ali was not out 19 with nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas yet to score. Shan Masood was dismissed for 10 when he poked at a Jamieson ball straying down the leg side and was well caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling. New Zealand, having started the day at 222 for three, added a further 209 before Wagner was the last man out.