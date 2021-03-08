John Keells Properties partner as silver sponsor for a charity golf tournament by Rotary Metro at the RCGC

150 golfers will tee off on 13 March at the Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Par 3 Golf Classic where John Keells Properties will be the Silver Sponsor this year. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit charities and community development projects managed by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan.

Pictured (from left to right) at the presentation of the sponsorship are JKP Head of Marketing Shafeeka Gunasekara, Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan President Ruwan Gunasena, JKH Property Sector Assistant Vice President/Head of Sales Nadeem Shums, Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan Project Chair – Golf Dilini Hennayake, and JKP Marketing Executive, Darrel Alvares.