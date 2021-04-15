Johnston says no opposition in the world can match Sri Lanka’s when it comes to hypocrisy

Source:Island

Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando says that there is no Opposition in other parliaments that could match Sri Lanka’s when it comes to hypocrisy.

Speaking at ceremony to hand over letters of appointment to newly recruited superintendents of the Road Development Authority, at his Ministry the Minister said: “Our government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given 40,000 jobs. In the second phase we will give jobs to 60,000 more and that would complete the pledge that we made to give 100,000 jobs. The Opposition would not see such work but goes repeating the same allegation that we do nothing. In addition, we are giving jobs to 67,000 graduates who are still unemployed. We do not consider political background of those unemployed graduates when giving jobs to them. President Rajapaksa will be remembered as a leader who fulfilled his promises without giving consideration to partisan politics.

“In constructing the Ruwanpura Expressway, we awarded the tender to a bidder who placed a bid 15 billion rupees less. Now, the Opposition criticizes us for giving the tender to the lowest bid. That’s its way. They would blame us if we give the tender to the highest bidder, or the lowest bidder or even to a bidder in the middle. That is their political hypocrisy.

“Some Opposition MPs are lamenting that the government revenue is low. We have not increased taxes despite the government revenue being low because we do not want to burden the people. Anyone with little knowledge of economics will understand that increasing public revenue by way of tax revenue is to take the money out of the pockets of people to fill the government coffers. We do not want to increase the public revenue in this manner.

“It is while shouldering economic burdens that we continue to develop this country and provide jobs to people. It is not easy, but we know that we can do this and achieve what we have promised to people in the election time. We have recruited workers to the RDA at a time when the economy is facing severe hardships, and we hope that you would render your duties to the public keeping in mind that we are under obligation to develop this country and serve the people. You could be from any political party but that does not count when you discharge your duties. You are young and capable of contributing your share to develop our motherland and to make this a better place.”

Among those present were Secretary to the Ministry of Highways R.W.R. Pemasiri, Director General of RDA Sardha Weerakoon and other senior officials.