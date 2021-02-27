Josh Martin (of Sri Lankan heritage) on #1 daytime talk show in Australia hosted by Dr. Phil – Tells Couple What Is Making Them Believe A Neighbour Is Poisoning Them

Watch Josh Martin (of Sri Lankan heritage) explain…..

Did you know Dr. Phil is the #1 daytime talk show in Australia – and currently airs in 55 countries and territories? Today, sisters Amy and Emily, from New South Wales, Australia, say that even though Dr. Phil is over 7,000 miles away – and on a different continent – he is the only person who can help their situation! Amy and Emily say their mom, Marie, and stepdad, Gordon, are taking extreme measures to combat alleged poisoning by a neighbor – including daily diary entries, surveillance cameras, and even sleeping outside. Marie says since 2017, her life has turned upside down – she claims her house is engulfed with toxic fumes and is completely unlivable. The worst part of all? Her daughters don’t believe her. What is the source behind the alleged toxic conditions inside Marie’s house? And, why are Dr. Phil and Robin inside a tent? Find out on a Dr. Phil first – when Dr. Phil takes a virtual trip down under!

Dr. Phil tells compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil Show is an American daytime talk show and TV series with host and personality Dr. Phil McGraw, who offers advice from his experience as a psychologist. The show provides the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. For over a decade, Dr. McGraw has used the show’s platform to make psychology accessible to the general public by addressing important personal and social issues. Here on the Dr. Phil YouTube channel, you will find the best moments, highlights, and segments from the TV show. We upload new videos every day, so make sure you subscribe and ring the bell for all notifications, so you don’t miss a single one.

Full episodes of the Dr. Phil Show premiere every weekday on CBS, with a new season premiering every fall in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Each full episode contains an interview or multiple interviews with doctors, teens, families, parents, kids, and more. The executive producers are Phil McGraw and showrunner Oprah Winfrey of OWN. Dr. Phil is the top-rated daytime talk show attracting millions of viewers every day alongside other talk shows, including The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres, The Dr. Oz Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Steve Wilkos Show. Dr. Phil makes regular appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Dr. Phil has also done crossovers with 90 Day Fiancé, Inside Edition, and Marrying Millions.