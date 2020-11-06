Junior MasterChef Australia – Meet Georgia Nov 6, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles Tagged Georgia Junior MasterChef Australia, Junior MasterChef Australia - Georgia Comments 0 Junior MasterChef Australia – Meet Georgia Junior MasterChef Australia – Georgia – Potato Curry with Coconut flatbread – A Sri Lankan curry feast! Junior MasterChef Australia – Georgia – Honey Trifle Junior MasterChef Australia – Georgia – Doughnuts filled with Lime Curd topped with Passionfruit glazed and Toasted Coconut Junior MasterChef Australia – Georgia – Char Kway Teow Junior MasterChef Australia -Cooking Tip: Georgia’s Lemon Granita Share This Post Prev “007” CROSSES THE GREAT DIVIDE: by Joe Van Langenberg Next Former PWC cricketer Ajith Mendis passes away-by Dilwin Mendis
