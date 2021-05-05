K. A. Karunaratne – first Sri Lankan to win a marathon in Europe

Source:Dailynews

Kuruppu Arachchilage Karunaratne more popular as K. A. Karunaratne, represented Sri Lanka in the marathon event at the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992.

He was born in Colombo on September 24, 1966 and was educated at the Junior School Mahara/Nugegoda and at the Kalyana Pirivena at Delgoda.

Having participated in marathon events organised in connection with the Sinhala New Year Day celebrations, Karunaratne graduated to the National level marathon competitions and gained international honours in this event. In 1984, he won the 5,000m the 10,000m and the marathon event and continued to set up record after record and the hearts of athletics fans in the country.

In the very first year that he participated at the National Athletics Championships, he was selected for the inaugural SAF Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

At these Games, he won a Bronze Medal in the 10,000m event. In 1985, he was placed in the Asian Athletics Championships held in Indonesia. In 1987, he participated in the World Marathon Championships and was placed 71st and in 1989 at the World Marathon Championships held in Italy, he was placed 45th.

At the Asian Games marathon held in Beijing, China in 1990, Karunaratne recorded a time of 2.18.57s and was placed fourth.

That same year he won the International Marathon in Singapore recording a time of 2.21.09s.

In 1991, he was placed 77th in the World Marathon Championships held in London, England and later in the same year he won the International Marathon in Zurich recording a time of 2.18.48s and thus became the first Sri Lankan to win a marathon in Europe.

He participated in another international marathon event in Akidan in Japan and was awarded a Diploma.

Although Karunaratne participated in the marathon at the Olympic Games in Barcelona, 1992 he could not give off his best.

Karunaratne started his career as a clerk at the JEDB and later joined the Army. Hailing from a modest beginning, he was able to reach the top rungs in athletics through sheer spirit and determination.

However, Karunaratne was an unfortunate victim of a terrorist suicide attack on April 6, 2008 where he succumbed while organising a marathon event in Weliweriya. (C.D)