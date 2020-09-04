Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

eLanka is proud to showcase a new programme called Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo.

It’s sort of a weekly digital magazine type video programme which gets uploaded every Friday on YouTube.

Savithri has a small short and snappy news section called News Capsule, a longer (6 minutes or so) segment called Let’s Talk which deals with issues, or interviews with pioneering/great people and what they’ve been doing, and finally a 60 sec segment which is a very lifestyle oriented one. The link is below with a synopsis of this week’s highlights. It has gone down very well with the Sri Lankan expatriates who enjoy having a connection as to what goes on in the country.

Just like eLanka, Savithri does not do politics and try to keep the tone positive and happy as she, just like eLanka, believe all of us need positive happy news these days -we have enough gloominess around us.

This week on Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo:

The widening road inside the Sinharaja Rainforest, gyms keeping fit, doggy vacations, fashion speaks out against domestic violence, customised gifts…and more on Kaleidoscope, featuring Rainforest Protectors’ Jayantha Wijesingha, T&A Fitness’ Tarja De Silva & Alberto Ruiz Bravo, Fox Resorts’ Chris Quyn, Designer Amilani Perera & Kashmira Edirisinghe of Robed Gift Works.









