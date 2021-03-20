Kapila to be named new Chairman of Selectors

Source:Island

Kapila Wijegunawardene is expected to be named the new Chairman of Selectors, The Island learns. The former fast bowler who held the position from 2015 to 2016 is respected for his forthright approach and integrity.

Given the numerous troubles facing cricket, especially with several corruption investigations involving Sri Lankans being conducted by the International Cricket Council, someone with a clean track record is considered as a must for the post.

Former opening batsman Brendon Kuruppu and former ‘A’ team coach Hemantha Devapriya are expected to be named as members of the selection panel.

Currently, Pramodaya Wickramasinghe and Chaminda Mendis serve the national selection panel after Ashanta de Mel stepped down from the post following the series defeat to England. Wickramasinghe is currently in West Indies as Selector on Tour.

The Sports Ministry has to make the announcement of the new selection panel having obtained recommendations from SLC. Sports Ministry’s National Sports Selection Committee headed by Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has the final say in appointing selectors for all sports bodies.

Meanwhile, a leading cricket club has been inserting pressure to include one of the club’s former cricketers as Chairman of the Selection Committee. This club has been recruiting several prominent cricket players ahead of the current season and a former influential Test captain is believed to be making all the behind the scene moves.

It is said that once the former skipper has control over the Chairman of Selectors it is easier for him to manipulate and promote the club’s players. Earlier, the former captain was busy telling players to go and join Perera Gardens if they intended to play for Sri Lanka. Now he seems to be urging them to come and join Maitland Place where he is a prominent figure.