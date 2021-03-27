Keells Food Products entrusts Sino Lanka Power Gen with sustainability vision

Installation of roof-top solar PV system marks another step forward in reducing carbon footprint

Sino Lanka Power Gen has partnered with Keells Food Products PLC (KFP), for the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system at their factory in Ekala, Ja-Ela. With this roof-mounted and grid-connected power plant, Sino Lanka Power Gen brings the John Keells Group closer to achieving its vision of a sustainable future.

Sino Lanka Power Gen provides state-of-the-art US and European equipment, capable of withstanding harsh tropical environments, utilising the latest technology from US brand Sunpower, alongside purpose-built inverters from German brand SMA Solar Technology. The company adopts the latest industry trends -namely IoT, big data, and AI- to ensure their systems perform optimally for well over twenty years.

“We are pleased to be teaming up with Keells Foods Products, and be a part of their solar expansion strategy,” said Dhiren Kundanmal, Director of Sino Lanka Power Gen. “Not only are we diligent with our solar plant asset performance management, but we are also dedicated to mitigating any financial and technical risks so that they receive the best value for their investment.”

Keells Food Products -the market leader in the processed meat industry- is a unit of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate, John Keells Holdings, and is bound by the group’s commitment towards reducing their carbon footprint. Through its many investments in clean energy, the company hopes to set the bar in environmental consciousness by tapping into the country’s potential for solar energy; and also pave the way for a more sustainable Sri Lanka.

“We have entrusted Sino Lanka Power Gen with our sustainability efforts, confident that we will be able to impact a significant portion of our production, and with the highest-quality equipment,” said Daminda Gamlath, President at JKH Consumer Foods. “In taking proactive steps to reduce our own carbon footprint, we hope that other manufacturers in the country are also inspired to follow suit in opting to invest in clean energy solutions.”

Sino Lanka Power Gen is a joint venture between the Sino Lanka Group -an Asian enterprise with investments in real estate, hospitality, chemicals, healthcare, financial services, and rooftop solar, among others-, and the Atman Group, an investment holding company with investments in renewable energy, hospitality, real estate, and agriculture.

Sino Lanka Power Gen provides reliable and modern renewable and sustainable sources of energy for businesses, with a dedicated engineering and operations team that counts over 25 years of collective experience in implementing rooftop solar projects across Sri Lanka. Sino Lanka Power Gen’s vision is to support the government’s initiatives on the “Soorya Bala Sangramaya” policy statement, where the government expects to meet 70% of the total electricity demand from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Photo caption:

(From left) KFP Manager Engineering Akila Fernando, KFP CEO Sumudu Thanthirigoda, KFP CFO Nelindra Fernando, JKH Consumer Foods President Daminda Gamlath, Sino Lanka Power Gen Director Dhiren Kundanmal, and Sino Lanka Power Gen Director Nathan Sivagananathan