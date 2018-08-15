Keeping your Circulatory system, healthy

Keeping your Circulatory system, healt

There are two circulatory systems: blood

circulatory system and lymphatic system

in our body, and efficient working of

those systems keep us healthy and shapely, too.

We are only discussing about the blood circulatory system, also called cardio-vascular

system, in this article. The central pump (heart) including the receiving pump in this

system are the central figures most important to deliver nutrients and oxygen to the

cells of the body and return the de-oxygenated blood (bad blood) back to the right

chambers of the heart be sent to the left chambers of the heart after purification

(oxygenation) in the lungs. Just like the circulatory system the pump (heart) needs to

be maintained in prime condition to remain healthy.

The complex system of circulation that supplies nutrients and oxygen can get disturbed

and result in diseases detrimental to our health.

The pipes (arteries) in this system can get damaged. In healthy situations, they are

flexible, elastic and expandable, as seen mostly in young kids. In a condition called

Atherosclerosis these pipes can get hardened in patches with fatty deposits from your

food and other inflammatory processes, may cause partial obstruction to the flow of

oxygenated blood and micronutrients, resulting in irreparable harm to your body.

Such pathological changes do occur with age, and lifestyle changes. High blood

pressure is one of the commonest outcomes of thickened arteries. High blood pressure

may affect your heart, kidneys, eyes, cognitive decline and may lead to stroke through

neglect.

There is a difference between ‘Arteriosclerosis’ and ‘Atherosclerosis’. One could say that

the latter is a specific type of arteriosclerosis. The former occurs through aging and is a

natural phenomenon in all human beings. Over time the walls in your arteries can

harden for no definite reasons, other than just aging and genetics may play a part in it.

When you are over forty, you need to check your blood pressure yearly, failing will

result being a victim to this silent killer.

According to the American Heart Association under the new guidelines the BP should be

below 130/80 from 140/90 millimeters of mercury. Above these figures you enter the

criteria for stage 1 hypertension.

Lifestyle changes without pills can lower blood pressure, during this early stage of

hypertension. Lose weight, read labels, avoid foods containing very high amounts of

sodium (salt) such as breads and rolls, cold cuts and cured meats, pizzas, and Chinese

food. Did you know that Chinese and Japanese food includes lot of salt? It is

paradoxical why those nations do not show a higher incidence of hypertension and

other circulatory problems.

Heart disease: Not only blood vessels supplying the periphery of the body gets

affected in hypertension, the coronary blood vessels of your heart can get constricted

with hypertension. These vessels get blocked by blood clots and lead to anginal

episodes and heart attacks. So, always keep your BP in the normal approved range.

With chronic neglected hypertension your heart valves can prolapse and lead to

incomplete closure, leading to leak and back flow of blood (regurgitation). Narrowing of

the valves in hypertension can cause stenosis (narrowing) and preventing the free flow

of blood from the heart.

Arrhythmias: With uncontrolled blood pressure, the heart muscles get strained and

stressed and contractions could become erratic, can cause abnormal heart rates and

rhythms. You could always self-diagnose this condition from feeling an irregular pulse

rate at your wrist, or a dropped beat.

High cholesterol: You may have read that cholesterol has made a U turn, giving you

the idea not to worry about eating foods with high cholesterol. It is partially true that

cholesterol in your food such as in eggs may not influence the cholesterol numbers in

your blood, but remember most foods have high saturated fats along with natural

cholesterol that harms. So, avoid unhealthy diets, and lead an active life with regular

exercise to lower your cholesterol in your blood. The bad cholesterol (LDL) do collects

in plaques and damage the blood vessels (arteries). If you have high cholesterol due to

genetic factors, you need to take statins to control the cholesterol numbers in your

blood.

Heart failure: With high blood pressure the peripheral blood vessels tend to get stiff

and non-elastic. This leads to back pressure on your pump (heart) and cause additional

strain on your left ventricle that pumps your blood to the rest of your body.

Neglecting your hypertension ultimately leads to heart failure. Initially the heart muscles

get hypertrophied (expanded). At this stage x rays reveal an enlarged heart. If no

remedial action is taken the muscles can get weak and go into failure. At this terminal

stage, there is water-logging in your body, lead to fatigue, shortness of breath,

coughing, and lead to a miserable life causing much misery to yourself and loved ones.

Stroke: Due to high blood pressure the vessels supplying the brain can rupture, or lead

to blockage with blood clots and prevent oxygen from getting to the brain.

Most strokes are preventable. You only need to keep your BP under control with healthy

lifestyle changes.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD): With chronic hypertension your peripheral blood

vessels could narrow just like the central ones. Uncontrolled diabetes is one of the main

culprits that can cause this condition, and ultimately leads to gangrene of limbs needing

amputation. Such incidents are rare today, as most people have access to good health

care.

Carotid artery stenosis: In addition to narrowing of the limb vessels, it is quite

common to see the carotid arteries supplying blood to the brain getting restricted with

plaque formation in these main vessels in the neck. The plaques can get dislodged,

ulcerate and bleed, causing a condition called Transient ischemic attacks (TIA). This

leads to a transient stroke, a warning sign for action to prevent a full- blown stroke.

Aortic aneurysms: Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to ‘ballooning out” at weak

points I your blood vessels, as at bifurcations of vessels. These bulges or aneurysms

could burst and become medical emergencies.

Other factors: To keep your circulatory system healthy you need to be aware of the

consequences of neglect. Smoking can damage your blood vessels. Fortunately, the

incidence of smoking among the adults are reducing, whilst it catches on among the

young and in third world countries where the cigarette companies still promote through

advertising.

Being overweight could be a strain on your heart and circulatory system. However,

awareness, keeping your weight under controlled with healthy low-calorie diets and

exercise the risk could be reduced