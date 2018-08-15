Keeping your Circulatory system, healthy

Keeping your Circulatory system, healt
There are two circulatory systems: blood
circulatory system and lymphatic system
in our body, and efficient working of
those systems keep us healthy and shapely, too.
We are only discussing about the blood circulatory system, also called cardio-vascular
system, in this article. The central pump (heart) including the receiving pump in this
system are the central figures most important to deliver nutrients and oxygen to the
cells of the body and return the de-oxygenated blood (bad blood) back to the right
chambers of the heart be sent to the left chambers of the heart after purification
(oxygenation) in the lungs. Just like the circulatory system the pump (heart) needs to
be maintained in prime condition to remain healthy.
The complex system of circulation that supplies nutrients and oxygen can get disturbed
and result in diseases detrimental to our health.
The pipes (arteries) in this system can get damaged. In healthy situations, they are
flexible, elastic and expandable, as seen mostly in young kids. In a condition called
Atherosclerosis these pipes can get hardened in patches with fatty deposits from your
food and other inflammatory processes, may cause partial obstruction to the flow of
oxygenated blood and micronutrients, resulting in irreparable harm to your body.
Such pathological changes do occur with age, and lifestyle changes. High blood
pressure is one of the commonest outcomes of thickened arteries. High blood pressure
may affect your heart, kidneys, eyes, cognitive decline and may lead to stroke through
neglect.
There is a difference between ‘Arteriosclerosis’ and ‘Atherosclerosis’. One could say that
the latter is a specific type of arteriosclerosis. The former occurs through aging and is a
natural phenomenon in all human beings. Over time the walls in your arteries can
harden for no definite reasons, other than just aging and genetics may play a part in it.
When you are over forty, you need to check your blood pressure yearly, failing will
result being a victim to this silent killer.
According to the American Heart Association under the new guidelines the BP should be
below 130/80 from 140/90 millimeters of mercury. Above these figures you enter the
criteria for stage 1 hypertension.
Lifestyle changes without pills can lower blood pressure, during this early stage of
hypertension. Lose weight, read labels, avoid foods containing very high amounts of
sodium (salt) such as breads and rolls, cold cuts and cured meats, pizzas, and Chinese
food. Did you know that Chinese and Japanese food includes lot of salt? It is
paradoxical why those nations do not show a higher incidence of hypertension and
other circulatory problems.
Heart disease: Not only blood vessels supplying the periphery of the body gets
affected in hypertension, the coronary blood vessels of your heart can get constricted
with hypertension. These vessels get blocked by blood clots and lead to anginal
episodes and heart attacks. So, always keep your BP in the normal approved range.
With chronic neglected hypertension your heart valves can prolapse and lead to
incomplete closure, leading to leak and back flow of blood (regurgitation). Narrowing of
the valves in hypertension can cause stenosis (narrowing) and preventing the free flow
of blood from the heart.
Arrhythmias: With uncontrolled blood pressure, the heart muscles get strained and
stressed and contractions could become erratic, can cause abnormal heart rates and
rhythms. You could always self-diagnose this condition from feeling an irregular pulse
rate at your wrist, or a dropped beat.
High cholesterol: You may have read that cholesterol has made a U turn, giving you
the idea not to worry about eating foods with high cholesterol. It is partially true that
cholesterol in your food such as in eggs may not influence the cholesterol numbers in
your blood, but remember most foods have high saturated fats along with natural
cholesterol that harms. So, avoid unhealthy diets, and lead an active life with regular
exercise to lower your cholesterol in your blood. The bad cholesterol (LDL) do collects
in plaques and damage the blood vessels (arteries). If you have high cholesterol due to
genetic factors, you need to take statins to control the cholesterol numbers in your
blood.
Heart failure: With high blood pressure the peripheral blood vessels tend to get stiff
and non-elastic. This leads to back pressure on your pump (heart) and cause additional
strain on your left ventricle that pumps your blood to the rest of your body.
Neglecting your hypertension ultimately leads to heart failure. Initially the heart muscles
get hypertrophied (expanded). At this stage x rays reveal an enlarged heart. If no
remedial action is taken the muscles can get weak and go into failure. At this terminal
stage, there is water-logging in your body, lead to fatigue, shortness of breath,
coughing, and lead to a miserable life causing much misery to yourself and loved ones.
Stroke: Due to high blood pressure the vessels supplying the brain can rupture, or lead
to blockage with blood clots and prevent oxygen from getting to the brain.
Most strokes are preventable. You only need to keep your BP under control with healthy
lifestyle changes.
Peripheral artery disease (PAD): With chronic hypertension your peripheral blood
vessels could narrow just like the central ones. Uncontrolled diabetes is one of the main
culprits that can cause this condition, and ultimately leads to gangrene of limbs needing
amputation. Such incidents are rare today, as most people have access to good health
care.
Carotid artery stenosis: In addition to narrowing of the limb vessels, it is quite
common to see the carotid arteries supplying blood to the brain getting restricted with
plaque formation in these main vessels in the neck. The plaques can get dislodged,
ulcerate and bleed, causing a condition called Transient ischemic attacks (TIA). This
leads to a transient stroke, a warning sign for action to prevent a full- blown stroke.
Aortic aneurysms: Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to ‘ballooning out” at weak
points I your blood vessels, as at bifurcations of vessels. These bulges or aneurysms
could burst and become medical emergencies.
Other factors: To keep your circulatory system healthy you need to be aware of the
consequences of neglect. Smoking can damage your blood vessels. Fortunately, the
incidence of smoking among the adults are reducing, whilst it catches on among the
young and in third world countries where the cigarette companies still promote through
advertising.
Being overweight could be a strain on your heart and circulatory system. However,
awareness, keeping your weight under controlled with healthy low-calorie diets and
exercise the risk could be reduced
