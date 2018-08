Sri Lankan Ambassadors and High Commissioners appointed – Prof Arusha Cooray of Sydney Australia Appointed as Ambassador to Norway

Railways TUs threaten another strike The trade unions of the Railways Department yesterday warned of another work stoppage from Tuesday (21) midnight if the authorities failed to resolve their issues relating to salary anomalies as promised by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Mother, child found dead in well The bodies of 33-year-old mother and her 4-year-old child were recovered inside a well at Mankulam in Vavuniya this morning, police said.

Female Clerk of Colombo DIG office dies in accident A Chief Clerk of the Colombo DIG's office, was killed in a bus accident at Olcott Mawatha in Pettah this morning.

Kochi Airport closed till Saturday as rain batters Kerala Kerala's Kochi airport extended its suspension of all flight operations till Saturday afternoon following flooding of its runways and the parking area. Flights are being diverted to other airports.