MEGA-STARS, MAZEDAAR, MUSIC, MASTI & MAGIC MARKED MELBOURNE’S TELSTRA BOLLYWOOD DANCE COMPETITION 2018

14 August, 2018

Please click on the photos below of click here to view all the photos on eLanka Facebook page

Telstra supports the iconic event for the 6th year at Melbourne’s Federation Square

Winning dance acts LAKS Dance Crew, C Walk, and Fusion Beats wowed judges with their engaging performances

“Thank you, Telstra for inviting me! It is wonderful to see such large numbers turning out today.” said celebrity judge Malaika Arora.

Australia’s most loved Bollywood event, the 6th Annual Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition (TBDC), part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), drew thousands to Melbourne’s Federation Square on Saturday, 11 August 2018 with returning judge Bollywood superstar Malaika Arora, joined by Bollywood heavyweights Nikkhil Advani and Avtar Panesar to judge all the Bollywood dancing action from 31 dance groups.

The Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition immediately followed the emotional Indian Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony, with India’s most celebrated actress and queen of Bollywood, Rani Mukerji hoisting the flag in front of thousands of Indian Australians and people from the subcontinent diaspora.

Winning acts LAKS Dance Crew, C Walk and Fusion Beats wowed judges with their slick, polished performances and crowd engagement and each won $1,000 prize courtesy of Telstra.

Celebrity judge Malaika Arora said, “I’d like to thank Telstra for inviting me and my co-judges here today to judge the Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition. It is wonderful to see such large numbers of people coming to support their favourite group.”

Celebrity judge Fusion Beats said, “As someone who grew up outside of India, it is heartening to see Indian culture alive here in Australia. I see a lot of myself in these kids as they are embracing the language and culture.”

Jeremy Nicholas, Executive Director, Brand, Consumer, Business Marketing, Telstra said, “Telstra is excited and proud to connect with the South Asian community for the sixth year by supporting Australia’s most loved Bollywood event – the iconic Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition. As always, we were extremely impressed by the calibre of performances – every year the bar is set even higher.”

Fans in Australia and around the world who could not attend tuned in to watch the action streamed live and free on the IFFM Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IndianFilmFestivalOfMelbourne/videos/1961085707303970/ . The stream attracted over 17,000 viewers over the day.

“Telstra is delighted that so many fans in Australia and around the world were able to use the nation’s largest and fastest mobile network to livestream the event as if they were really there.”

“We know how important data is for Bollywood and dance fans wanting to stream their favourite content online. This is why we have said alvida to excess data charges on a number of our new mobile plans for use in Australia.”

During this year’s TBDC, fans could also participate by sending an SMS for their favourite acts and had the opportunity to ask our celebrity Bollywood judges questions throughout the competition. Over 4100 SMS votes were cast by fans and the winners on the day were:

Adult – LAKS Dance Crew

Pre-Teen – C Walk

People’s Choice – Fusion Beats

The Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition features dance performers wearing vibrant colours and traditional South Asian and Bollywood inspired costumes, captivating the audience. Competitors were judged on choreography, technique, costumes, music and props.

Watch the Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition 2018 here: https://www.facebook.com/IndianFilmFestivalOfMelbourne/videos/1961085707303970/

About the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM): The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was established in 2012 as an initiative of the Victorian Government. It is Australia’s biggest annual celebration of Indian cinema. This unique cultural event celebrates the diversity of the world’s largest film industry, from record-breaking blockbusters to genre-defying art-house hits.

For more information, please visit: http://www.iffm.com.au/index.html

About Telstra: Telstra is Australia’s leading telecommunications and information services company, offering a full range of communications services and competing in all telecommunications markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.telstra.com.au/

