Kerrigan La-Brooy is sitting at #1 again on the Tasmanian and OZCMR Top 40 Country Chart with his latest single Eye Of The Storm.

This is his 47th out of 48 consecutive weeks on this chart.

Kerrigan says ‘thanks’ for the awesome Nigel Jones, Mark Eckel, Tyga-Fm Top 40 Country , OZCMR and all the terrific DJs.

Congrats to everyone on the chart. Needless to say Kerrigan is rapt and over the moon – a bit like hey diddle the cat and the fiddle the cow jumped over the moon Have a BLESSED weekend.



