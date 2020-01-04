







Kerrigan’s Children’s Series – Caro The Talking Carrot Meets Wilma The Worm

…Pastor Kerrigan La-Brooy has done it again. His rarely mentioned Children’s Series is now available on the International Market and right here in Australia. With his ardent love for children and 6 priceless treasures of his own plus fifty-seven nieces and nephews, Kerrigan has shelved his adult novel, giving precedence to the children’s series.

Kerrigan has Published his book through his own Publishing Company, “Kerrigan Publishing” founded in early 2008. He had initially signed with a US based company but had to withdraw his contract due to a major postal oversight. Kerrigan’s book is titled “CARO THE TALKING CARROT MEETS WILMA THE WORM”. He kept details of the adorable character Caro under wraps until now. The reason Kerrigan is publicizing his authorship now is because he has decided to donate proceeds from sales of the book towards Gethsemane Church & Charity and the astounding and unrivalled work they do helping the community. Kerrigan was invited to the Monash Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Starlight Foundation on Author’s Day to read his book and also to sing and play his guitar.

For more details please contact Kerrigan directly on 0404 875 647 or email kerriganpublishing@bigpond.com.au or visit www.kerriganlabrooy.com and select the 4th tab at the top, (Author).

The book costs only $20 plus P&H and is a lifetime gift to give any child. The character is instantly endearing. The storyline is informative and educational with a conscious emphasis on children’s health and well-being while simultaneously capturing the imagination of the child and bringing light-hearted entertainment to even the adult reader.

For more details and a full description of the book, please read the following :

In a time and age when story’s and games are based largely on violence and with incentives offered for the consumption of junk food, Caro The Talking Carrot brings a refreshing change. Furthermore with today’s strong awareness directed at body image and the perception that to be beautiful you have to be

slim, which sadly results in young ones succumbing to peer pressure even to the extent of starving their way to acceptance, this series makes a subtle difference.

Caro The Talking Carrot reveals from the opening lines that being too skinny is not a good thing. It distracts from the common cliché and establishes that the main character does not have to be slim and tall or even good looking. If children are encouraged to adapt to the character and hopefully fall in love with Caro, it will at the very least, inspire them to take pleasure in their Vegetables.

We as adults can teach them, albeit at an early age, the importance of healthy eating and dismiss the misconception that being slim is essentially all that matters. Help them establish a sensible balance while recognizing the

importance that being underweight is as harmful as being overweight; and consequently prepare them for adolescence and the impressionable years leading up to it, when if faced with body image issues and peer pressure, they will be more equipped and more informed with how to deal with it.

Belief and guidance instilled at a young age bear a stronger influence in latter years than we probably deem possible, even in the far recesses of a child’s memory. Kerrigan says, “I still remember the childhood stories either self-read or read out to me, more fondly, and perhaps more vividly, than the novels absorbed since.”

Each book is written with humour aforethought and some interesting and enlightening facts which even grown-ups might find fascinating. Depending on age, either the child can do the reading themselves or an adult can read it out to them. Bear in mind, despite the deep and meaningful concept, this series on Caro The Talking Carrot is predominantly intended for the imaginative and cheerful amusement of a child – any consequent achievements are a bonus.

Kerrigan worked with an Illustrator from Canada. Her name is Izabela Ciesinska and the working relationship between both Kerrigan and Izabela was absolutely intriguing. They formed a unique partnership and amazingly found themselves on the same

wavelength throughout the entire process.

