eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Happy New Year!

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Bringing in 2020 at the Grand on Cathies in Wantirna – Photos thanks to SNNI Australia & Trevine Rodrigo

“STARTING WITH A SONG” – By Des Kelly

A SRI LANKAN BOWLER WHO PICKED SIX WICKETS IN SIX BALLS

Colombo Social Is Enmore’s New Sri Lankan Restaurant That’s Supporting Asylum Seekers – By Libby Curran

Kerrigan’s Children’s Series – Caro The Talking Carrot Meets Wilma The Worm

SRI LANKA NEWS – (DECEMBER 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder.

Health & Views –January 2019 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake

EXTENSION OF AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR NSW BUSHFIRES

HALGOLLA PLANTATION HOME – the unique sri lankan experience –
