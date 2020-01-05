eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Happy New Year!
Bringing in 2020 at the Grand on Cathies in Wantirna – Photos thanks to SNNI Australia & Trevine Rodrigo
“STARTING WITH A SONG” – By Des Kelly
A SRI LANKAN BOWLER WHO PICKED SIX WICKETS IN SIX BALLS
Colombo Social Is Enmore’s New Sri Lankan Restaurant That’s Supporting Asylum Seekers – By Libby Curran
Kerrigan’s Children’s Series – Caro The Talking Carrot Meets Wilma The Worm
SRI LANKA NEWS – (DECEMBER 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder.
Health & Views –January 2019 – 1st issue By Harold Gunatillake
EXTENSION OF AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR NSW BUSHFIRES
HALGOLLA PLANTATION HOME – the unique sri lankan experience –
