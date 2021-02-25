KOTTOO- A NEW TASTE SENSATION HAS HIT SYDNEY CITY! – The All New Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish in Sydney CBD – by eLanka

KOTTOO Sri Lankan Street Food by DiSh on Hunter Street (2/50 Hunter Street, Sydney) opened their doors with a ‘soft’ opening on 14th Feb & the Grand opening on 15th Feb 2021 and is now opened and creating a buzz!

It’s the only fast food Sri Lankan Restaurant of it’s kind in the heart of Sydney.



On 14th February 2021 for the soft launch of the restaurant, Mr. Lakshman Hulugalle, Consul General for Sri Lanka in Australia and other guests such as Desmond de Silva, Dr. Siri Kannangara attended the event and were present for the lighting of the traditional oil lamp.

MC Duke – Duke Ramachandran as usual kept the place alive with his great MC skills..

Manjula Fernando of course was asked to say a few words (seen below) about the restaurant and his passion for food!.

Manjula Fernando’s love affair with food began at the age of 19 in Colombo Sri Lanka.

Through hard work and dedication to his craft he went on to win two Gold Medals and 2 Silver Medals in an All Island Food Competition in Sri Lanka. He earned the respect of his peers and has held positions in popular hotels including the Colombo Hilton & holiday resorts in Sri Lanka.

Having moved to Australia Manjula worked as a Chef onboard a Private Yacht owned by Mr. Kerry Packer.

Manjula went on to working alongside some of Sydney’s finest Chefs at the Sir Stamford in Circular Quay in 2005.

He also runs another superb restaurant in Glebe “Sri Lankan Street Food” by Dish.

Grand Opening which was on 15th February, KOTTOO restaurant will bring you all the famous Sri Lankan culinary delights such as Rice & Curry, Hoppers, String Hoppers and Kotthu Roti with that special ‘Manjula’ touch which only a very few chefs in the Lankan restaurants have managed to deliver!

The exotic decor combined with the smell & flavor of herbs & spices in the mouthwatering dishes on the menu is enticing city workers & dwellers to taste and come back for more. Be part of the experience and visit KOTTOO…You won’t be disappointed.

GREAT MENU TO CHOOSE FROM

OPENING HOURS at present

MONDAY TO FRIDAY

9.00 am to 3.00pm

OPENING SOON FOR DINNER ON THURSDAY & FRIDAY AND LUNCH & DINNER ON SATURDAYS