Launch of Gethsemene TV – with Kerrigan La-Brooy

We are thrilled to announce the Launch of Gethsemane TV which comes to you LIVE 24/7. Just like Gethsemane Radio 24/7, Gethsemane TV has been part of our Vision for the last 4 years and it’s finally come to fruition. Tune in to this live streaming platform and let us know your thoughts. Huge thanks to Amal and Deelaka for your astounding support and thanks to the Good Lord Above for His unending favour. A special App will follow soon. Go to www.gethsemane.com.au and click on the TV link at the top. Enjoy and stay blessed