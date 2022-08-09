“Life stories in song” – by Des Kelly

“Judith Durham – A World Of Our Own”

“Life stories in song”, so often quoted and sometimes even recorded by this writer, as the best method of show-casing the real, natural talents of certain individuals who are born into music

only to be taken away (sadly), far too young, leaving millions of fans

heartbroken at their demise.

Alphabetically eulogising two of the latest Stars, in music, e’Lanka now features Judith Durham, STAR of the Seekers, & Dame Olivia Newton-John, better known as the Sweetheart of Australia, although she was born in England, came to Australia at the age of five, then went over to America to become famous on both stage & screen.

Both Judith & Olivia were simply beautiful, natural, multi-talented & humanitarian in everything they did for showbusiness, and in my own opinion, attained the highest rungs of the “Show-biz ladder” with ease.

On behalf of e’Lanka, please let me

extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends,& fans of the TWO STARS, who now shine in the Heavens above. They certainly did earn our love. Farewell, Judith & Olivia. Both of you died within a week of each other, but we will remember you forever, especially when we hear two famous songs :-

“A WORLD OF OUR OWN” &

“ZANADU”..

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.