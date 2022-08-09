Sri Lanka – Economic Progress – Dr Harold Gunatillake

As reported by By Shabiya Ali Ahlam of Daily Mirror Sri Lanka as a nation must step up efforts to establish a social market economy, so that going forward the people can move forward with the assurance of sustainable growth and development, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

Wickremesinghe, speaking at a conference yesterday that was aimed at reforming Sri Lanka’s current economic status, indicated that more must be done to bridge the inequality prevailing in the country and ensure all sections of the people across the island grow and reap the benefits of development and prosperity.

“Just as much as we must make money and make bigger profits, there must be more money available to the people. The housing needs must be met in the next 15 to 20 years.

“Poverty should no longer be existent the rural areas of Sri Lanka, and for that matter the urban areas. We are a small country, we can go ahead,” said Wickremesinghe at the ‘Reform Now’ conference hosted by Colombo-based think-tank Advocate Institute.

UN ready to support SL to address immediate and long-term needs: UN Chief While congratulating President Ranil Wickremesinghe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be critical in bringing stability and ensuring an environment conducive to ushering Sri Lanka out of the current

challenges it is facing.

The UN chief said in a message that he welcomed the commitment of President Wickremesinghe to forging a consensus among all political parties in developing a national strategy to address these challenges. “I wish to encourage dialogue among all stakeholders, including consultation with the public, as well as respect for rule of law and fundamental human rights principles. Moreover, I take this opportunity to welcome the efforts of your country on the political participation of women and to encourage your leadership to accelerate progress,” he said.

He said that the United Nations remains ready to support the government and people of Sri Lanka to address immediate and long-term needs and looks forward to continuing its cooperation to advance peace-building, sustainable development and human rights for the benefit of all Sri Lankans.

IMF arrangements Dire consequences unless the whole Parliament agrees Yohan Perera from Daily Mirror reports-While stating that there is no other way out than going for a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Wickremesinghe yesterday said the whole parliament has to agree to work with the IMF and the House will have to take dire consequences if one party or a member goes against it.

“Every member of Parliament has to agree to work with the IMF. If one party or a member says we are not for it, then we have the right to question that person or party about their solution or their alternative. If one member of a party goes against the IMF, the whole Parliament has to face the consequence. You can’t say you are for half and not for the other half. You have to take the whole thing,” the President said, addressing the opening session of ‘Lets Reform Sri Lanka’ conference organized by ADVOCATA Sri Lanka in Colombo. Justice Minister invites parties to form an all-party Government Chinese embassy seeks urgent meeting with Sri Lankan authorities; Report China’s embassy has sought an urgent meeting with senior Sri Lankan authorities after Colombo sought a deferment of the planned docking of a high-tech Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota port over which India raised concerns, sources said.

The Chinese space and satellite tracking research vessel ‘Yuan Wang 5’ was scheduled to dock at the Hambantota Port from August 11 to 17, weeks after Sri Lanka witnessed a major political turmoil following massive mass protests over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

China asks India to ‘stop disturbing’ its exchange with Sri Lanka by Editor

AUGUST 8, 2022 1

In the wake of Sri Lanka’s request to defer the planned docking of a high-tech Chinese research vessel at the strategic Hambantota Port, China on Monday took a dig at India, saying it was “senseless to pressure” Colombo by citing the issue of security concerns.

Rule of law is not the rule of lawyers – Attorney-at-law Manoj Gamage

A protest does not become a peaceful protest only because the protesters do not have any weapons in their hands. Bringing flowers and involving in creative activities does not mean that it is a peaceful protest.

The law should be implemented against anyone who protests and violates the country’s laws such as the criminal law, common law and other laws. If the law is not implement against them, later various others may violate the law freely taking it as an example. Some lawyers who know the law very well said the law of the land which is the Constitution should be torn off and burnt. They indirectly threatened police officers to bow down to them and do what they want and otherwise, they will face repercussions in future. This is a punishable offence according to the existing law. Some cultivated hatred all over the country using social media.

The appointment of the new President Ranil Wickremesinghe is totally legal, democratic and ethical.

