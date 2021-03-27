LIVE BLOG: Road Safety World Series Final 2021

Yusuf Pathan is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 62 off 36 followed by figures of 2 for 26 with the ball.



Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan is the Man of the Series. He had a fantastic tournament, being both the leading run-scorer (271 runs) and the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets. As if that wasn’t enough he pulled off some stunning bits of fielding in his signature backward-point fielding position as well.



