LIVE BLOG: Road Safety World Series Final 2021
Yusuf Pathan is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 62 off 36 followed by figures of 2 for 26 with the ball.
Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan is the Man of the Series. He had a fantastic tournament, being both the leading run-scorer (271 runs) and the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets. As if that wasn’t enough he pulled off some stunning bits of fielding in his signature backward-point fielding position as well.
We hope you enjoyed our coverage of today’s Road Safety World Series Final. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it’s not too long before we see the Sri Lanka Legends back in action once again. Have a good night!
11:20 PM
They might have fallen short in the final but Sri Lanka Legends can hold their heads high. They’ve more than entertained their fan base throughout the tournament and have allowed many to relive fond memories from yesteryear.
11:13 PM
So the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends win the inaugural edition of what has been an extremely entertaining tournament.
Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan were the chief architects of India Legends’ match-winning total of 181 and it was Yusuf himself who returned to turn the tide with the ball after a blistering start from Jayasuriya and Dilshan and together with his brother Irfan, the two broke the back of the Sri Lanka Legends chase and while there were some late middle-order runs courtesy Chinthaka Jayasinghe and Kaushalya Weeraratne, the damage had been well and truly done in the middle overs.
11:07 PM
It’s not to be for SL Legends. Munaf Patel holds his nerve and India Legends are the Road Safety World Series T20 Champions, winning the Final by 14 runs.
India Legends are jubilant and the stadium lights up with a fireworks display.
11:02 PM
It’s a single and Jayasinghe loses the strike. 17 runs needed off 4 balls.
11:01 PM
Six runs to start the final over!
Jayasinghe swings hard and whacks Munaf Patel down the ground wide of long-on despite his full stretch dive
10:59 PM
Sri Lanka Legends need 24 off the final over.
Nuwan Kulasekara and Chinthaka Jayasinghe are the men in the middle.
10:57 PM
Weeraratne falls
K Weeraratne c Kumar b Gony 38(15)
And that’s probably the game. He’s kept his side in the contest but doesn’t quite connect on this occasion and Vinay Kumar takes a diving catch at deep square-leg.
India Legends are on the brink
10:53 PM
Weeraratne is currently sitting on 36 off 12 balls. What a display it’s been from him!
Sri Lanka will hope he has a few more blows left in him.
10:52 PM
Weeraratne hasn’t given up. He goes down the ground a thumps Vijay Kumar into the sightscreen. The left-hander then follows it up with a heave into the leg-side that goes far and long.
SL Legends need 30 off the last 2 overs.
10:43 PM
Slight halt in play as Gony fires a throw back at Jayasinghe who is struck hard on the upper arm. Thankfully he’s back on his feet.
SL Legends need 49 from 18 balls.
10:36 PM
Those two big overs in the India Legends innings where Yuvraj and Yusuf Pathan went berserk might prove to be the difference here. They picked up 43 runs from the 15th and 16th overs.
10:35 PM
Eight off the 16th over bowled by Munaf Patel
SL Legends need 58 from 24 balls.
10:30 PM
66 required off the last 30 balls.
10:28 PM
Kaushalya Weeraratne leans into Irfan Pathan and lifts him over cover for six. They’ll need a lot more of that if they are to take this game deep.
SL Legends are 116 for 4 in 15 overs: K Weeraratne 12(4), Jayasinghe 17(13) : Target 182
10:22 PM
11 off Yusuf Pathan’s final over but that’s hardly a blemish to what has been a fantastic evening for the all-rounder
SL Legends need 79 from 36 balls.
10:20 PM
Kaushalya Weeraratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe are the men in the middle but they’ve got a very stiff ask ahead of them.
Russell Arnold hasn’t been sighted since leaving the field with a hamstring injury earlier on. You’d imagine he’s unlikely to bat which compounds Sri Lanka Legends’ problems.
10:18 PM
Tharanga holes out!
U Tharanga c Pawar (sub) b I Pathan 13(16)
The run rate had crossed 12 and Tharanga felt he had to go big sooner rather than later. He can’t clear long-off however and Sri Lanka Legends sink further
SL Legends require 90 runs from 42 balls with 6 wickets in hand
10:10 PM
Another one for India Legends
S Jayasuriya lbw Y Pathan 43(35)
Jayasuriya goes for the sweep and is struck dead in front off Yusuf Pathan.
SL Legends 83/3 in 11.1 overs : Target 182
10:08 PM
Tharanga flips Irfan Pathan to the deep square-leg fence. Eight runs off that over.
10:04 PM
SL Legends 75/2 in 10 overs.
S Jayasuriya 40(31), U Tharanga 4(7)
Jayasuriya pulls out the reverse-sweep and nails it! A boundary after a considerable period of time for Sri Lanka.
10:01 PM
Sri Lanka Legends need 114 off 66 balls.
The required run are has popped above 10 RPO. The boundaries have dried up and that over by Irfan Pathan went for just the three runs.
09:57 PM
And now it’s Irfan’s turn
C Silva c Badrinath b I Pathan 2(4)
Silva drives in the air and it’s straight to backward point. India are now firmly back in thi thanks to the Pathan brothers.
09:55 PM
Sri Lanka Legends 65 for 1 in 8 overs.
S Jayasuriya 34(27), C Silva 2(3)
Just four runs from that over by Yusuf Pathan. Silva has been sent in ahead of Upul Tharanga.
SL Legends require 117 runs in 12 overs.
09:52 PM
Yusuf gets the skipper!
T Dilshan c N Ojha b Y Pathan 21(18)
Dilshan gets an outside edge and Ojha does well to hold on. Big breakthrough! India finally get an opening.
09:42 PM
Sri Lanka Legends have motored along to 58 for no loss after the powerplay.
Jayasuriya (31*) in particular has been delightful to watch.
09:35 PM
Sri Lanka Legends 48/0 in 5 overs.
Three wides in that over by Pragyan Ojha who hasn’t quite got his lines right.
09:28 PM
Sanath is getting into his work!
The left-hander clubs Munaf over the leg side for some a four and a six. Vintage stuff!
Sri Lanka Legends off to a good start. They’re 39 for none after 4 overs.
09:18 PM
Sri Lanka Legends 13/0 in 2 overs.
Jayasuirya advances and slaps Munaf Patel for a boundary through cover-point.
Dilshan follows it up with a four of his own through the ring and SL Legends are up and running.
09:12 PM
Top start from Manpreet Gony. Just 1 run off the opening over. Jayasuriya was a tad late on his strokes as he attempted to tackle the tall paceman.
09:09 PM
Manpreet Gony has the new cherry and it’s Dilshan and Jayasuriya to open the batting in pursuit of 182.
08:58 PM
It’s hard to call a winner at this stage. We should be in for a creaking chase.
India Legends were looking at a total in the region of 150-160 before Yuvraj (60) and Pathan (62*) exploded in the second half and took them all the way up to 181.
We’ll be back with you shortly for the Sri Lanka Legends chase.
08:55 PM
12 runs off the last over bowled by Nuwan Kulasekara.
India Legends finish off on 181 for 4 in their 20 overs.
08:51 PM
One over to go.
India Legends 169 for 4
Yusuf Pathan is joined by his brother Irfan for the final over.
08:47 PM
Yuvraj holes out in the deep
Y Singh c Maharoof b Weeraratne 60(41)
It’s in the slot for Yuvraj but he fails to get the distance on this one and Maharoof takes this one at deep mid-wicket, but not without a little juggle.
08:45 PM
Maharoof finishes his spell with figures of 1 for 16. He’s provided invaluable control for his skipper today. Just four runs off that over to the well-set batsmen.
08:42 PM
It’s raining sixes in Raipur.
Yusuf Pathan is making Sri Lanka pay for handing him a let-off. It’s Kulasekara on the reviving end this time as he too goes for 20.
India Legends 158/3 in 17 overs.
Yuvraj 58(38), Yusuf Pathan 50(24)
08:32 PM
Massive over for India Legends. Yuvraj and Yusuf plunder 22 off Dhammika Prasad. The hosts are now looking at a total in excess of 170.
India Legends 138 for 3 in 16 overs.
08:27 PM
Fifty for Yuvraj off 35 balls.
08:26 PM
India Legends 116 for 3 in 15 overs.
Yuvraj Singh 46(34), Yusuf Pathan 20(16)
Dilshan has been reluctant to go back to Jayasuriya or Herath with Yuvraj at the crease. Sri Lanka will be desperate to get his wicket soon.
08:18 PM
Kaushalya Weeraratne is greeted to the bowling crease with a massive six over the cover boundary courtesy Yuvraj Singh.
He very nearly generates a wicket two balls later but the fielder makes a hash of it, this time giving Yusuf Pathan a six.
08:14 PM
India Legends 92 for 3 after 13 overs.
Yuvraj 36(29), Yusuf Pathan 6(9)
A boundary apiece for the two batsmen off the returning Dhammika Prasad.
08:02 PM
India Legends 78 for 3 in 11 overs.
Only one run off the Maharoof over. He’s exhibited wonderful control in his two overs so far.
08:00 PM
Big wicket for Maharoof. Tendulkar goes!
S Tendulkar c Tharanga b Maharoof 30(23)
Tendulkar tries to be cheeky, getting down on one knee and attempting to scoop this over the keeper. He only succeeds in lobbing a regulation to take to Tharanga who is behind the sticks.
07:55 PM
Dilshan drops short and Yuvraj takes full toll with a brace of sixes over the leg-side. That’ll get the run rate moving!
07:51 PM
India Legends are 63 for 2 after 9 overs.
Tendulkar 29(20), Yuvraj 14(17)
A tight over from Farveez Maharoof. Important partnership for India this. The run-rate has been pinned back in the last 4 overs and they will need some fireworks in the second half of the innings to put up a competitive total on what appears to be quite a batting-friendly deck.
07:45 PM
India Legends 59 for 2 in 8 overs.
Tendulkar 28, Yuvraj 11
Prasad has been keeping it tight but Tendulkar goes up and over the covers to spoil what was a good over to that point.
07:40 PM
India Legends 52/2 in 7 overs.
Yuvraj unfurles a gorgeous cover drive off Jayasuriya that scorches away to the fence.
07:36 PM
India Legends 46 for 2 after the powerplay.
Yuvraj Singh 5(7),Tendulkar 21(12)
Prasad makes a strong comeback; following up a first-ball four with five consecutive dot-balls to Yuvraj.
07:26 PM
Sanath Jayasuriya joins the party!
S Badrinath lbw Jayasuriya 7(5)
Angled in from around the wicket and Badrinath is struck on the front pad. The left-armers are doing the trick for Sri Lanka Legends.
07:24 PM
India Legends 31 for no loss in 4 overs.
Some smart manipulation of the field from the little master. Back-to-back boundaries through the backward square-leg region for Tendulkar.
07:20 Pm
Skipper Dilshan replaces Kulasekara.
India Legends are 20/1 after 3 overs.
07:18 PM
Herath gets his man!
V Sehwag b Herath 10(12)
Sehwag charges down to Herath but the bowler – having been hit over mid-wicket for six the previous ball – deceives him in the air this time and the ball crashes into the top of off-stump.
07:14 PM
India Legends 12/0 after 2 overs.
Tendulkar notches up the first boundary of the evening through the covers. Russell Arnold was in pursuit but appeared to have pulled a hamstring and as a result is leaving the field.
07:07 PM
India Legends 4/0 after the first over.
A cagey over from Herath to kick things off. Gives Sehwag nothing to work with.
07:03 PM
It’s as if we’ve got back a decade. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are walking out to open the innings in a final versus Sri Lanka.
It’s Rangana Herath with his left-arm orthodox to the two right-handers.
06:45 PM
Sri Lanka Legends won the toss and elected to bowl.
India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel.
Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad and Rangana Herath.
Dilshan reckons it’s a good wicket for batting and is backing his batting line-up to chase down whatever India Legends can put on the board.
06:34 PM
Good evening everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the Road Safety World Series T20 Final between Sri Lanka and India Legends.
The Sri Lanka Legends outfit has been able to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts around the island with a series of performances that saw them roll back the years, drawing fond memories of a time when Sri Lanka were regularly up among the best of the best and consistent finalists at global events.
Will the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led legends be able to deliver one more hurrah for their ardent following? Let’s find out!