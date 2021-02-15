Home  ⁄  Obituaries  ⁄  Live Streaming Service Link – Gordon Baldsing – Wilson Chapel – 17/02/2021 11:15AM

Live Streaming Service Link – Gordon Baldsing – Wilson Chapel – 17/02/2021 11:15AM

Gordon  Anthony Balding

 20-04-1935-13-02-2021

Beloved Husband of Noelene Baldsing (nee De Zilwa for over 60 Years)Father of Ainsley And Father-In-Law of Julie Grandfather of Michael, Gordon jnr, Cassandra, and Laura, Great-Grandfather of Xavier. Brother of Germaine Baldsing (Deceased) Sri-Lanka, Earle Baldsing, (Australia),Gerald Baldsing (Deceased) Sri-Lanka,Maurice Baldsing (deceased) Sri-Lanka, Dagmar Abraham (Canada), Christobel Arunalandan (Sri-Lanka), Mary Perera (Sri-Lanka),Annette Bastians  (Sri-Lanka), Margaret De Witt (Australia), and Wilmar Siriwardena (Sri-Lanka).

 

Funeral Wednesday 17/02/2021.

 

