Lokuhettige: Another one bites the dust

Dilhara Lokuhettige

Source:Sundayobserver

Former Sri Lanka fast bowling allrounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has lost his case for violation of the ICC’s anti-corruption code as he has been found guilty of three offences following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

“Lokuhettige, who was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2019, has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal. Lokuhettige remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course,” the ICC said in a statement. Lokuhettige has been found guilty of being a party to fix or influence improperly the progress or result of a match, directly or indirectly soliciting, instructing or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code and failing to disclose to the anti corruption unit approaches or invitations received to engage in corruption.

Lokuhettige now aged 40, made his debut for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2005 and went on to play eight more matches with average performances along with two T20 Internationals.

He last played for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2013.