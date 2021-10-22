“LOVE SONGS, LANKAN STYLE” – by Des Kelly

I chanced to hear this video and decided that THIS was a type of music that would be enjoyed by all the good members of e’Lanka, everywhere.

They are a Dutch band, this group called The Locomotions, and I had never even heard of them, but then, my forte’ being American 80’s and 90’s style Country Music, I tend to feature legends like Merle Haggard, George Jones and the like, but suddenly, as I was watching You-Tube Music Videos,

The Locomotions popped up, and, as I do, I decided that because we are now in “Escape-Mode” in Melbourne, after weeks of Lock-down, this was a good time to get the folk back dancing to some good music, so here they are, my friends, “The Locomotions Compilatie Love Songs”, especially for you. Hope you enjoy this video.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.