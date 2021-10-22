by In

Sri Lanka Virtual MICE Expo 2021 – 1st to 3rd December 2021

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in collaboration with Sri Lanka Association of Professional Conference, Exhibition and Event Organisers (SLAPCEO) has planned to organize the Sri Lanka’s Inaugural Virtual MICE Expo from 1st to 3rd December 2021.

Please visit www.srilankamiceexpo.com for more details.

The proposed event is lined up with the below activities;

Virtual MICE Expo – a platform to virtually meet 50+ MICE & Business events service providers

Virtual Business Forum for Meetings & Conference Organizers with the participation of International and Regional Associations

Virtual Business Forum for Incentive Organizers with the participation of International and Regional Associations

Virtual Business Forum for Exhibition Organizers with the participation of International and Regional Associations

Virtual Business Forum for Wedding Planners with the participation of International and Regional Associations

Engaging Experiences; Master MICE Challenge, Visitor Competitions, Tea Experiences, Culinary Experiences, Relaxation activities, Tree Planting, etc.

The MICE operators representing the Sri Lankan meetings & events industry will exhibit their products & services at the event. The event is expected to attract foreign buyers including a large representation from Australia, China, India, Singapore and U.A.E.

Meet. Experience. Ignite. Hope to E-meet in Sri Lanka!

