“LOVING HEIDI HAUGE” – by Des Kelly

She’s the Scandinavian Queen of Country Music, and at the moment, quite the rage, is Heidi Hauge. A recording “Star”, with dozens of Country Songs to her credit, even though her Scandinavian accent is a bit hard to get used to. I have already featured this good-looking songstress often, but now, another Country Music friend of ours, Charles Schokman has come up with what I am proud to feature on e’ Lanka, Australia’s BEST website for Lankans everywhere,

a more recent recording of Heidi, for your enjoyment.

Charles’ post to me is fully appreciated. Heidi’s appreciation of the way she is loved each night, is seconded by both Charles Schokman & your’s truly.

It would not be difficult to love Heidi Hague each night either, after hearing her sing all these wonderful songs.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.

“The Way You Love Me Every Night” is a brand new song from Heidi Hauge. Songwriters are Arvid Berge and Michael J Smith. “The Way You Love Me Each Night” is from the upcoming “Country Classic” album which was released in January 2022. Hope you like it and feel free to share it on social media.