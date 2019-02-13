“MAD-RUSH TO NAB MADUSH” – By Des Kelly





Breaking news from Sri Lanka. Makandure Madush, also known as “Angoda Lokka” (figures), as he is also supposed to be the mad “lokka” of a drug cartel in Dubai, enjoying parties and the high life there, but not sending any money to the much saner “pissuwas” in Angoda to help them have a few “highs” as well.

Then, what happens ?, Makandure & some of his party-going cronies including Amal Perera, a singer of sorts and Ryan Van Rooyen, a Dutch Burgher actor of sorts, started celebrating someone’s birthday in some posh joint in Dubai, obviously, not just enjoying birthday cake & soft drinks, when the police over there raided the joint. Madush, it seems, was with these youngsters, enjoying the party, but somehow proved that he was not as mad as he seemed and escaped the raid, slipping away to have another “joint” in “another joint”. They are now looking for him in Dubai. Sri Lanka wants this lokka also, back in Angoda, so they can deal with him there, but there is a zero-tolerence as far as drug dealing in Dubai is concerned and the right thing to “do-bye”, is that the Dubai Authorities will deal with them first, then send them back to Sri Lanka to face the music.

In the meanwhile, Amal Perera & Ryan VanRooyen (and his brother as well have been found to be dealing with drugs and, if & when they face Court & if found guilty will have to face their penalties in Dubai. Some will escape, some of the time, but no-one will escape all of the time. These two young guys probably had everything to live for, but made the mistake of joining one madman & his penchant for drugs, & there you are. Both Amal’s and Ryan’s homes in Maharagama and Dehiwala were also raided and searched, leading to more proof of drug-dealing.