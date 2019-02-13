Ministry of Crab opens in Mumbai – The cricket to crabs success story!

By Raj Gonsalkorale

The Daily Financial Times, Sri Lanka in its publication of the 13th February has reported that the most anticipated overseas outpost of Ministry of Crab (MOC), the very famous restaurant in Sri Lanka opened by Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Dharshan Munidasa, had been launched last week in Mumbai, India. Within a span of six months from opening Ministry of Crab in Shanghai last year and in Manila earlier this year, Ministry of Crab, Mumbai was launched at the Zaveri House in Khar on 9 February following a media luncheon and grand opening event in the presence of the Ministers of Crab themselves, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Dharshan Munidasa.

Taking Ministry of Crab to Mumbai shores is Gourmet Investments Ltd. (GIPL), a veteran of several landmark restaurant launches in India including PizzaExpress, Typhoon Shelter and The Bandra Project.

On being the custodians of Ministry of Crab, Mumbai, GIPL CEO Ramit Bharti Mittal said, “We aim to offer an elegant respite from the world outside, where you can feast on the legacy cuisine of Ministry of Crab in Mumbai.” Ministry of Crab, Mumbai is a relaxed luxury dining restaurant designed to hold the essence of its flagship restaurant in Colombo from the crab board to tableware, also exhibiting a modernised rustic charm.

At a size of 6,000 sq.ft, the three-tiered restaurant has a private dining room in the basement, a top floor exclusively for its bar and an outdoor patio, with a total of 136 seats.

GIPL COO Deepinder Batth said: “We wanted to bring some fun and excitement to a luxury dining experience to Mumbai, with the magic mix of a compelling physical environment, and as always our unparalleled romance with gourmet food. There was no better brand to achieve this than right from the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants – Ministry of Crab.”

Complementing the foundation of Ministry of Crab, the ingredients used are the freshest, as the crabs are sourced locally from South of India. The menu will feature the same line up of dishes including the signature Pepper Crab and Clay Pot Prawn Curry with a few add-ons catering to the local market.

On establishing MOC in India, renowned chef-restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa said: “We are excited to be working in Mumbai featuring the Mud Crabs sourced from the lagoons in India. We are happy to have partnered with Gourmet Investments as they share our value system and are committed to bringing the DNA of The Ministry of Crab to give our guests an authentic experience (http://www.ft.lk/dining/Namaste-India–Ministry-of-Crab-opens-in-Mumbai/39-672742)

Maybe Sydney and Melbourne next?