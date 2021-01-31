Mario Lanza – Ave Maria (Luciano Pavarotti – young boy singing with Mario Lanza)

A bit of musical history.

Here is an interesting video clip…The very well known Mario Lanza sang a duet …… “Ave Maria” with a young boy in 1950……this young boy was Luciano Pavarotti.

Who knew in 1950 that Mario would live such a short life and that Luciano would go on to such acclaim.

Mario Lanza only lived from 1921 to 1959 (died at 38) He was one of the best known tenors of his time.

In 1950 he sang at a Christmas concert from which this song was selected. This duet featured Mario and a totally unknown young man from the choir….. Luciano Pavarotti. Interesting how history turns out sometimes.