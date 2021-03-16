Memorial Service for Maureen Berenger – Tuesday 23rd March at 6pm

( wife of late Hillary Berenger, RCyN. Diving Unit )

Tuesday 23rd March, at 6:00pm

Resurrection Church

402 Corrigan Road

Keysborough

Your gracious presence would be comforting for the family, but if you are unable to attend, we completely understand, and would like nothing more than prayers and thoughts on the day.

We welcome you to pass on the details to the Ceylon Ex Servicemen’s Association, so that we can celebrate her life the way we always intended to.

Warm regards,

Sharon & Tania