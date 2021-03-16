Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Memorial Service for Maureen Berenger – Tuesday 23rd March at 6pm

Memorial Service for Maureen Berenger – Tuesday 23rd March at 6pm

Mar 16, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

Memorial Service for Maureen Berenger – Tuesday 23rd March at 6pm

( wife  of  late  Hillary  Berenger, RCyN. Diving Unit )

Tuesday 23rd March, at 6:00pm

Resurrection Church 

402 Corrigan Road 

Keysborough

Your gracious presence would be comforting for the family, but if you are unable to attend, we completely understand, and would like nothing more than prayers and thoughts on the day. 

We welcome you to pass on the details to the Ceylon Ex Servicemen’s Association, so that we can celebrate her life the way we always intended to.

Warm regards,

Sharon & Tania 

Comments are closed.

eLanka