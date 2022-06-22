MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS – By Charles Schokman

This picture brought back memories. I knew Ashton Agar’s Great Grandfather from way back in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). Mr. Plunkett worked at Walker Sons & Co Ltd as a car salesman and resided at Negombo. He had two daughters Sheila and Carmaline. (Bubbles). Sheila was married to Nala Hewawisa and Carmaline to Ron Forbes.

In the 1950’s the Demetagoda Christian Guild Recreation Club as a fund raiser organised its Annual September Dance at the Colombo Town Hall and the main attraction was the selection of the ‘ Queen of the September Dance”

In 1957 the panel of Judges were Dr. P.R. Thiagarajah, Mr & Mrs Rajagopal, Mrs. Sita Parakrama, Mr Livy Wijemanne.

It was a difficult decision to arrive at and finally Mrs. Sheila Hawawissa was adjudged ‘ Queen of the 1957 September Dance”. The runners-up were Mrs Joan Gilles (nee Craggs) and Miss Carmine Cooke

She received a handsome Silver Cup presented by popular showman Mr. A.R. Adam and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The band in attendance was Mario Manricks & His Swingtette. The Compare for the night was Mr. Vernon Corea.

The Hawawissa’s and Forbes’s migrated to Australia

In Melbourne Carmaline and Ron took a keen interest in the Ceylon Welfare Organisation.

Sadly, they have all departed but leave happy and pleasant memories.

Charles Schokman