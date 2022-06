“THE BAILA-BEAT” -by Des Kelly

Sent in by our good friend Charles Schokman, here is the BEST exposure of the Baila-beat with a difference. Cannot possibly identify the dancers, but I am almost certain that the music comes from The Gypsies, as the front-man sounds very much like the late, great Sunil, leader of the famous band from Moratuwa. Possibly, e’Lanka has publicised this before, but this is well worth a repeat anyway, so here goes.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.