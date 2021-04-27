Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Message from the ST PETERS COLLEGE OBU PRESIDENT IN SRI LANKA

Message from the ST PETERS COLLEGE OBU PRESIDENT IN SRI LANKA

Dear Friends,

The SPC OBU has launched a campaign to update its database of members.

We hope that with updated information the OBU will be able to  communicate with members by targeting  particular groups of Peterites in different geographic areas, age, professional groups etc.

I count on your support to circulate the link (https://bit.ly/2Kwvsa9) and request all members to update their information.

This will not take more than ten minutes to complete.

Thank you

Ravika de Silva.

President – SPC OBU.

